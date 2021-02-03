Due to the extreme cold and windchill expected for this weekend, the 21st annual North End Classic ski race has been postponed to Sunday, Feb. 14.It was originally scheduled for Sunday, Feb. 7.

Drive-up registration will take place on Saturday, Feb. 13, from 5:00 to 7:00 pm and Sunday, Feb. 14 from 7:30 to 9:00 a.m. at the Cable Community Center.

Otherwise all race details remain the same. For more information, please visit www.northendskiclub.org or contact nesc@cheqnet.net.

