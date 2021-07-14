The Sherman & Ruth Weiss Community Library has many activities for children and adults to enjoy.
On Tuesday, July 20, at 10:15 a.m. the library hosts its weekly Outdoor Storytime with Nina from Northwest Connection Family Resources. Later that evening at 6:30 p.m. the monthly Trivia Tuesday convenes virtually via Zoom. Topics will include Tails and Tales, Fourth of July 1970s trivia, July history and more. To register, go to forms.gle/8QYNUEpYR694sFjz9. Remember to scroll to the bottom and click “Submit.”
Slated for Wednesday, July 21, is a class with card-making artist Marty Zych at 1 p.m. via Zoom for all-occasion cards. Sign up for the class at forms.gle/RmHgDYaU5Y96n8dn6 . After registering, stop by the library and pick-up a kit with everything you need to make one card — all you need is a pair of scissors.
On Thursday, July 15, the library will offer a presentation called Save the Tails in partnership with Northwoods Humane Society. This Zoom program will take participants behind the scenes with the dog walkers at NHS and the library’s Janet Rowney, who will share a recipe for making dog biscuit. Register at forms.gle/H2ygsPFeM3BQbRoK8 (remember to click “Submit”).
This week also will mark the start of a new Boggle board in the library’s front window, and Sherman the Mouse will be holding a different book. Pick up a form for both activities either inside the library or at the kiosk near the return bins in the front of the library. Return the completed forms for a chance to win a prize.
A new StoryWalk book will be posted on the Library Nature Trail — “Sam the Speedy Sloth” written by Matthew Ralph. Also don’t forget “Storytime with Paul and Judy” on Fridays at 10:30 a.m. on WOJB 88.9 FM radio.
All programs are free and open to everyone. For more information call the library at (715) 634-2161, or visit weisscommunitylibrary.com
