Summit Players Theatre, a traveling, non-profit theatre company that provides free Shakespeare performances and workshops in the Wisconsin State Parks, will perform “The Winter’s Tale” at Connors Lake Picnic Area in the Flambeau River State Forest Saturday, Aug. 21.
All performances will be free and preceded by a 45-minute educational Shakespeare workshop.
The workshop will be held at 5:30 p.m., followed by the performance at 7 p.m.
Connors Lake Picnic Area is 12 miles southeast of Winter on County Road W.
Summit Players Theatre is presenting a stripped-down, 75-minute production of “The Winter’s Tale.”
Summit Players Theatre is the only troupe in the state bringing theatre into the state parks in this way, exposing underserved communities to arts and culture due to its unique partnership with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.
This show will be presented in the same accessible, family-friendly style the group is known for.
“We’re excited to get back to presenting live theatre and bringing people together across Wisconsin,” stated Executive Director A.J. Magoon, a founding member of the organization. “The Winter’s Tale” is like Shakespeare’s take on a fairy tale — there’s love, there’s loss, there’s magic and music. The audience gets to help us reach that happily-ever-after ending, which is a perfect way to return this year.”
Each show will be 75 minutes long and completely free, in accordance with the company’s mission of creating Shakespeare anyone can afford, attend and understand.
Through a collaboration with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, the Summit Players are also able to introduce audiences around the state to their local parks.
The group’s educational workshop, “Inside Shakespeare’s Story: The Winter’s Tale” is new this year and offered before every show; it serves as a way for kids and “fun adults” to get comfortable with the play, Shakespeare’s language and the way nature played into his works. Participants take part in Shakespeare games and exercises culminating in performing a short scene.
