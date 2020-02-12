Hayward, WI (54843)

Today

Snow this morning will give way to lingering snow showers this afternoon. Morning high of 31F with temps falling to near 15. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 70%. About one inch of snow expected..

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low -9F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.