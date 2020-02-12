Voters in Sawyer County will have choices to make Tuesday, Feb. 18, as polls will be open for the 7th Congressional District and Wisconsin Supreme Court primary election.
Polling places locally and throughout the state will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. next Tuesday.
There are four candidates—two Republicans and two Democrats—running in the primary election, seeking to fill the 7th District Congressional Representative seat, which is vacant due to the resignation of Sean Duffy last fall.
They are Republicans State Senator Tom Tiffany, Minocqua; and retired Army Captain Jason Church, Hudson; and Democrats Lawrence Dale, Eagle River; and Wausau School Board President Tricia Zunker, who also serves as an associate justice for the Ho-Chunk Nation Supreme Court.
Lawrence Dale, an insurance salesperson, previously ran as a Green Party candidate for the 7th Congressional District in 2014 and as a Democratic candidate for District 34 of the Wisconsin State Assembly in 2016.
The top vote getter in both the Republican and Democrat primary races on Feb. 18 will advance to the ballot for the May 12 special election to fill the Congressional seat vacancy.
The statewide race on Feb. 18 will be for a 10-year-term on the Wisconsin Supreme Court. Incumbent Supreme Court Justice Daniel Kelly faces a challenge from Marquette University Law professor Ed Fallone and Dane County Circuit Judge Jill Karofsky.
The top two vote recipients for Supreme Court on Feb. 18 will advance to the spring election Tuesday, April 7.
Individuals will need proof of identity and residency in order to vote. Most voters already have some form of ID needed to vote, including a Wisconsin driver’s license or tribal member card.
In addition to a Wisconsin driver’s license, ID card or other Department of Motor Vehicles-issued document, voters can also use military and veteran’s IDs, some student IDs, tribal IDs, or a certificate of naturalization. The full list is available at www.bringit.wi.gov.
