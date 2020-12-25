More than a year ago, Jeff Hubbard, who is on the First Lutheran Church Lighting Task Force, described their fundraising efforts for new lighting in the sanctuary. He asked if there was a See My Art Inc. (SMART) artist that may be interested in painting the new proposed lighting fixtures.
I immediately thought of Cody Spurlock, who has painted destinations in the region, including the Fresh Water Fishing Hall of Fame in Hayward, Great Lakes Visitors Center at Ashland, Forest Lodge Library in Cable and the Ideal Market SMART Gallery in Cable.
Cody’s beautiful 3-by-4-foot acrylic painting is being displayed at the entrance of the church’s sanctuary for their fundraising efforts.
Jeff Hubbard wrote, “We will treasure his painting and are trying to find a place to permanently display it. Thanks for your input in guiding this young man in his artistic calling.”
Cody’s mother Brenda Spurlock said, “Cody is in his twenties and lives in Washburn. When asked what his disability is, his response is ‘nothing!’, although he knows he has autism. He just doesn’t let that stop him.”
Cody lives by Lake Superior with his parents and two dogs. He has a brother and sister-in-law who acquired master’s degrees in speech pathology and work in southern Wisconsin.
Cody says “I played the piano, drums and guitar in school. At home I play the drums and electric keyboard. I love to dance to my favorite music, classic rock and country. I have been an artist all my life using pencil, watercolor and acrylic paint to create pieces that are transportation related.”
Cody is skilled in fixing mechanical things with his dad. He enjoys driving ATVs, boating, fishing and snowmobiling. He helps his parents around the house, is learning to cook, and has a great job in the community.
Cody enjoys taking art classes with Sara Balbin, exhibiting and selling his art at SMART events.”
More information on autism research is available from the Waisman Center in Madison at www.waisman.wisc.edu/about.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.