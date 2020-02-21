Hayward Community Schools Superintendent Craig Olson informed the Hayward Board of Education at its regular meeting Monday, Feb. 17, that three Hayward High School seniors—Connor Abric, Nel Hanson and Jackson Morgan—have been awarded Herb Kohl Foundation excellence in education scholarships and reading intervention teacher Jennifer Laird has been awarded a Kohl Fellowship.
Olson recently attended a national superintendents’ conference in San Diego, California. He said the biggest topic was “school culture and climate that is conducive to every kid having a road map—‘what’s your plan.’ We do a great job in the Hayward school district compared to the national level. It all starts with every student having an adult they trust and know can go to. I think we do a good job of that here and have to make sure it continues to be our foundation, because it’s something hard to measure.”
At the start of Monday’s meeting, teachers Nicole Petit and Charlene Van Etten demonstrated the rhyming, word and phonics skills of seven of their students.
“They love doing it every day,” Petit said.
“Our students would not experience this progress without the classroom aide that we have,” Van Etten said.
Middle school special education teacher Kori Kreyer informed the board of a $3,000 Hayward Foundation for Educational Enrichment (HFEE) grant to purchase software to enhance students’ writing skills.
Actions taken
In new business Monday, the board:
• Approved a revised draft of a new 5-year contract with the Hayward Center for Individualized Learning (HACIL) charter school. The draft will be sent to the Department of Public Instruction for further review, then will come back to the board for final action.
• Approved a salary schedule for summer school teachers and other staff. “We’ve had a very successful summer school and we want to keep the people employed in that school,” said Board President Linda Plante. “We want to make it worth their while to give their summers for the students of the community.”
• Approved the purchase of a new ¾-ton 4 by 4 pickup truck for the low bid of $33,163 from Link Ford of Minong.
• Approved the resignation of high school special education paraprofessional Regan Kohler.
• Approved the resignation of middle school football coach Jared Ursin.
• Hired Ben Tweed as computer network support specialist. He has seven years of experience in IT networks, project management and customer support.
• Approved a proposal for the bus transportation of students who reside in “unusually hazardous areas” within two miles of school. They have sidewalk access but due to the high level of tourism traffic and the location of the county offices, this area is considered hazardous for the students to cross and safely walk to school.
The plan will make the district eligible for state funding for this service.
• Received a mathematics and reading Achievement Gap Reduction (AGR) report for 2019-20.
• Approved the Hill Construction scholarship, which will be presented to a student who plans to attend a vocational college program for a career in a trade field.
• Agreed with Supt. Craig Olson that the first day of school for students this fall will be Tuesday, Sept. 8. Olson said he is not in favor of starting school before Labor Day (Sept. 7 this year) because starting early “does not present any advantages to the education of our students or community.”
• Approved a second reading of policy updates as recommended by the NEOLA organization.
Plante recited several recent donations to the district: $450 worth of scarves, hats, gloves and socks from the Spider Lake Church to the primary school; hats and mittens to the primary school from Operation Christmas, a project of First Lutheran, Hayward United Methodist and Ascension Episcopal Churches; and 1,500 lip balms donated by Beehive Botanicals.
