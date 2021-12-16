The Hayward Primary School second-grade class wrote letters to Santa Claus, detailing their Christmas gift wishes.
Mr. Hessel’s class
Dear Santa,
How is Rudolph doing? I have all good grades so I should get a pS5. I’ve been good in scool. Can I please have a Harry Potter bopit? I will leave you some cookies and milk and I will leave some carrots.
Love,
Shawn Demarr
Dear Santa,
How are you doing? How are the elves doing? I would like a hogworts lego set, a violin, and violin and flute lessons. I hope you have a Merry Christmas.
Love,
Oliver Gregory
Dear Santa,
How are all of you doing? I hope you have a good Christmas. I really want some Xbox cards. I also want a new controller. I want a pS4. I help feed the dogs. I clean the house with my mom. I will leave cookies for you.
Love,
Thomas Holmes
Dear Santa,
How are you doing? The elf on the shelf was playing school I think. I got good grades so far. I’ve been cleaning sometimes but I’ll clean when my mom tells me to. I have 318 dojo points. What I want is a Friday night funkin game, sonic coloring book, and Tails toy.
Love,
Kane Jennings
Dear Santa,
How are the elves doing? What I want for Christmas is a 8inch fishtank, a nerf gun, and a hover board. You can choose the rest. I have been very good. I will leave you cookies!
Love,
Bentley Kasparec
Dear Santa,
How are you doing? Santa what I want for Chistmas is a unicorn jack in the box and a Harry Potter wand. The last thing I want is a camera. Thank you Santa.
Love,
Felicity Nelson
Dear Santa,
How are you doing and your elves? I want to have new elves and a guitar. I would also like a ps5 and a hoverboard. I have been very good this year. I was nice to my sister and I hope you have a Merry Christmas!
Love,
Levi Pederson
Dear Santa,
How are you doing? This year I think I have been good. This year I would like a lunchbox and I would like a PS4 to myself too. And I would like a set of books. Have a Merry Christmas!
Love,
Megan Tripodi
Dear Santa,
How are you doing? I want an x-box. Anyways, how are the elves doing? I have been very good. I love my elves. I’m going to leave you cookies and milk.
Love,
Luke Werner
Dear Santa,
Can you write back please? I hope your elves are working hard. Can I have one of your elves? All right! I want a PS5. and a hoverboard. Thank you! Santa can you wake me up when you get here?
Love,
McKai Young
Mrs. Yuknis’ class
Dear Santa,
How are the Elfs doing? Are the Elfs busy?? How are Dasher, Dancer, Prancer, Vixen, Comet, Cupid, Donner, and Blitzen doing? Are they ready? These are 3 things I want for Christmas. A big stuffy, and A lot of coloring books. oh I frgot to ask. How is Mrs. Claus doing? Please say Hi to her.
Love,
Paige Welnak
Dear Santa,
Can I please have a Subnautica Below Zero game? How are your reindeer Santa? Say hi to the elves and Mrs. Claus!
Love,
Michael Froemel
Dear Santa,
Hi Santa are the elfs busy? I’m excited for Christmas. how is Dasher, Dancer, Prancer, Vixen, Comet, Cupid, Donner, Blitzen, and rudolph doing? May I please have a kitten book a big unicorn pop-it and a puppybook? and tell Mrs. Claus I said Hi. Tell the reindeers I said Hi. Tell the elfs I said Hi.
Love,
Emily Thorp
Dear Santa,
Hi santa how are you doing? I would like a pop out book and two mystery toys. How is Dasher Dancer Prancer Vixen comet cupid Donner Blitzen and Mrs. Claus? bye Santa I hope you liked this letter.
Love,
Ollie Rasmussen
Dear Santa,
Hi Santa May I please have a popit, coloring books, dry erase markers and a white board. How is mrs. Claus doing? How is Dasher, Dancer, prancer, vixen, comet, cupid, Donner, Blitzen? Is the slay big? Is Rudolph redy?
Love,
Heaven Isham
Dear Santa,
Hi Santa May I have a remote control excavator and a tall robot? Are the elves working hard? Mrs. Claus how do you get the Northern Lights? Santa are the elves being good? Thank you Santa!
Love,
Easton Gobler
Dear Santa,
Can you stay until I come out so I can see you? May I please have a Samsung Galaxy watch and a 50cm toy Ford that has front wheels that can turn? How is Mrs Claus Oh I forgot I want a phone please
Love,
William (Tucker) Land
Dear Santa,
May I please have Pokemon cards? How are the reindeer? Am I on the nice list? How are the elves? Can I please have a Play station? 4 is Mrs. Claus going to Deliver presents with you?
Love,
Eli Arnett
Dear Santa,
May I please have a remote control excavator? How are you doing? < write it here. Could I please have a Lego City and some Pokemon cards? Tell Mrs. Claus that I said hi! Are the reindeer ready for the big flight?
Love,
Jamison Harmon
Dear Santa,
Hi Santa! How are the elves? Are they working hard? Say hi to Mrs. Claus for me please! I would like a canopy, books and a pop it. That is all. I will leave some cookies and milk and carrots for you guys. Say hi to the elves!
Love,
Abbi Quaderer
Dear Santa,
May I please have Pokemon cards? How are your elves Santa? How are your reindeer Santa?
Love,
Noah Kennell
Mrs. Cummings’ class
Dear Santa,
May I please have Legos? Mini techno robots is very pleasant. This Christmas I will leave carrots for the reindeer!! Don’t for get to find the cookies!! Have a nice trip Santa!!
Love,
William Carothers
Dear Santa,
Do you know what I want more than anything? I would like a few popits or Hatchimals. How are your reindeer?
Love,
Bailey Davidson
Dear Santa,
May I please have some figget and clothes and a Big poppit? And a wonderful Merry Christmas and I hope that the elves are realy jolly!
Love,
Hartlyn Olson
Dear Santa,
I would really like a LOL dolls and some figets mystery box with 21 fidgets inside. Have a great ride.
Love,
Gianna Tinucci
Dear Santa,
Do you know what I want the most? I want a drone. How is Rudolph? I hope you have a great ride. I hope you have a great Christmas. How is Mrs. Claus? I hope she is good.
Love,
Eli Martin
Dear Santa,
Please can I have a go pro. And a trampoline. And also a lot of poppits. Can I have a lot of hatchimals? How are the reindeer and how is Mrs. Claus? Have a jolly Christmas. Merry Christmas!
Love,
Madelyn Stark
Dear Santa,
Do you know what I want more than anything? I want a toy charmader a toy rhino and a toy King Kong. Thank you!
Love,
Cavan Farr
Dear Santa,
Do you know what I want more than anything? An elf on the shelf. And a coloring book please. Also coloring pencils and markers. How are the elves? Have a safe trip.
Love,
Emma Lundsten
Dear Santa,
Do you know what I want more than anything? Some coloring books and colored pencils. I hope you have a nice day.
Love,
Aubrey Miller
Dear Santa,
Do you know what I want more than anything in the whole wide world? can I please have an elf on the shelf? please can I have a big unicorn poppit? I don’t want to ask for too much but can I please have a big heart poppit? How is Mrs. Claus? Is Rudolph doing good?
Love,
Elise Thorp
Dear Santa,
I would really like a cartoon cat action figure and an unspeakable merch. How are the elves doing? I hope they are good.
Love,
Jase Frook
Dear Santa,
I would love an x box and a huge amungus poppit. How is Rudolph Doing? Merry Christmas!
Love,
Andrekay Nichols
Dear Santa,
DO you know what I want more than ever? May I have a dinosuar toy? And a cartoon cat action figure pretty please. How is Rudolph? Merry Christmas!
Love,
Lennen Quaderer
Mrs. Heath’s class
Dear Santa,
Hows Rudolph? Hows Ms. Clous? Here some reasons why I deserve presents. I’m helpful. I help people get up when they fall down. I get stuff for people. I want a spider man playset and Spider man toys. Merry Chrimas!
Love,
Troy Trepanier
Dear Santa,
How are you Santa? I’m so excitide for Chrismas Santa. I’m so excitide for precints. I’m being good. How is the reindeers Santa. I want a Jumbo popit santa. thank you Santa. Merry Christmas.
Love,
Myles Clarquist
Dear Santa,
How are you? How is Mrs. Claus? How’s Rudolph? I’ve been good this year. I’ve played with friends who are lonely. I help Grama Soosy. Santa, I want a Godzilla figure and a Venam. Have a good Christmias.
Love,
Kaden French
Dear Santa,
How is Mrs. Claus doing? I know you are busy. You got it. I’ve been so, so, so, good this year. I’ve helped people in need. For Christmas I please want a Mario Ship, giant Mario, and a Mario level, The Presten Lego, ice crem and pizza merch. I hope you have a merry X-mas.
Love,
Jason Fetters
Dear Santa,
How is the North Pole? Santa, I’ve been a good kid. And I’ve been helping friends and my family. I always wanted to have a pc computer. I mostly want a sled that my brother got last Chrismas. The last is games for my Ps4. I love presents that you give me. Merry Chrismas.
Love,
Kylan Potack
Dear Santa,
How are you? Thaank you for The presents last year. You are nice. I want Bokugons I’ve been good. I’ve been helping Mom and dad. I cant wait. Me and my brother get along. Merry Christmas.
Love,
Milo Fichter
Dear Santa,
How are you and the elves doing? I wanted to know how Rudolph and the other reindeer are doing. I’ve been good. I helped my Grandma clean the house, wash dishes, and sweep. Here are some things I want. Can I have a neckpillow, clothes and books. Merry Chistmas.
Love,
Glorianna Shumate
Dear Santa,
Have the elves been good? Has Mrs. Claus been making cookies and are they good? I’ve been good because I’ve unloaded the dishwasher and I achieved like a cane yesterday. Some things I want are a race car track and remote contorl submarine. Hope you have a good Christmas.
Love,
Vincent Roach
Dear Santa,
How are the elves? How are you Santa? I have been naughty and nice but Im Thankful for the presents from last year. Here are some toys I would like. I like electronics, American Girl Doll, and an I phone 13. I hope you have a wondful year.
Love,
Penelope Hugo
Dear Santa,
I can’t belive Christmas is already here. How are the reindeer doing? I have been very good this year. I have been helping my family when they need help and I have been doing my chores. I really want some teacher stuff. I especially want a whiteboard or you can give me some art stuff. Thank you so much. I hope you have a great Christmas.
Love,
Jenna Kufahl
Dear Santa,
How is your reindeer? Are you busy this year? Here is some reasons I should have a prasent. First I cleen the dishes at home and cleen my room at home and I do my best at school. I want an oculus at my moms house because I don’t have one there. I love you Santa. Merry Christmas.
Love,
Carter Denasha
Dear Santa,
How do you give all of the world presents in one night? Do you have a magic bag? I have bee super super good all year. I help my mom with chores. I get good grades. There are some thing I want. Can I please have OMG dolls and a bean bag. I think I want a Santa hat too. I want my birth stone. I hope you have a good Christmas
Love,
Lila Joki
Dear Santa,
Thank you for presents last year. How are you doing? Im doing great. Im good this year. On Thursday I got an Acheve like a cane. I have been very good in class and home. I want toys for Christmas. I like LOLs, a cat, and a dog. Thank you. Merry Christmas.
Love,
Ameila Aguilar
Mrs. Kiss’ class
Dear Santa,
What is it like at the North pole? Santa how is Rudoph and all the other reindeer doing? Me and My brothers are being good this year. Can you please bring me a scooter? You are the best Santa Claus! you like cookies and milk? Have a Merry Christmas!
Love,
Prosper Belille
Dear Santa,
I hope you are being good at the North Pole. Where is Rudolph? Remember I saw you at Bentleyville. What I want for Christmas is anything. If I was there it would be cold! What’s your favorite candy? Mine is chocolate coins and chocolate bars. Happy New year Santa.
Love,
Jaxxon Block
Dear Santa,
Do you like jam cookies Santa? I like them. I want a dog for Christmas and all of the poor people to get what they need. Do you like peppermint sticks! I do like them. They are my favorite candy! Merry Christmas!
Love,
June Bochler
Dear Santa,
How old are you? How is Mrs. Claus and did she bake cookies? My sister and I have been very good this year. I would like a sled and some polly pockets. I will give love to my family and I have a lot of kindness for my family. Christmas is not all about me. It’s about giving to others. Merry Christmas. Hugs and kisses!
Love,
Kim Briggs
Dear Santa,
Hey Santa! I’ve been good this year and Christmas is my favorite holiday. I want an electric keyboard and a drumset. How is it up there Santa? What kind of cookies do you want and how is Rudolph? It’s close to Christmas! Rudolph will need some sleep to be ready for Christmas. Bye Santa!
Love,
Blake Lamoureux
Dear Santa,
Are your elves tiny? Mrs. Claus can you make cookies for me? 😊 Santa is the North Pole cold? I love your elves because they make toys for kids. Can I get a new dresser for Christmas Please? Also, I would like a new Phone. Thank you and Merry Christmas! 😊
Love,
Isaiah Melton
Dear Santa,
How are you doing at the North Pole? How are your reindeer Santa? My sister and I have been good this year so can I please have an American girl doll car and can my sister have an skipper baby sitting set. Do you like vanilla cookies? I will put some out for you and some carrots for you and your reindeer.
Love,
Luciana Menk
Dear Santa,
Do you like candy, Santa? How is Mrs. Claus doing? I am setting up my Christmas tree. I will want a princess and a kitchen set. I love you Santa. I would like to hug Mrs. Claus and santa. Thank you and Merry Christmas.
Love,
Asuna Morris
Dear Santa,
Do you like cookies and milk? I hope you do because I’m going to give some to you. How is Rudolph? I’ve been good this year and so has my sister. I like that our elf came on my birthday. Could I have Harry Potter legos please. Love,
Fletcher Qualls
Dear Santa,
I hope you are doing good at The North Pole. How is Rudolph doing? My favorite holiday is Chistmas. Do you like cake? How many gifts do you have to carry in one night? I love Santa!
Love,
Tucker Seehase
Dear Santa,
What’s your favorite food? I like fettuccine. Do you like McDonalds? Can I please have an iphone and a Nintendo gift card? Thank you Santa!
Love,
Brody Young
Dear Santa,
I would like a dragon toy, horse toys, wolf stuffy, glow in the dark paint and paper. I love Chistmas more than any thing. Santa do you like the Green Bay Packers? They are my favorite team. Do you Santa like cookies? I do too.
Love,
Mallory Young
Mrs. Wolf’s class
Dear Santa,
Who is your reindeer in the front? I bet it is Rudolph the Red Nose Reindeer. How many reindeer do you have? I think you have 39 reindeer. For Christmas please can I have a dog and a Pop-It and Polly pockets. I hope you have a merry Christmas!
Love,
Tenley Albrecht
Dear Santa,
Why do you have reindeer? Do you eat cookies? My favorite cookie is a sugar cookie. Can I have new golf clubs for Christmas please? Can I please have new golf balls? Have a very merry Christmas!
Love,
Henry Anderson
Dear Santa,
What does the North Pole look like? My town Hayward, WI looks like lots of trees and some stores and gas stations. For Christmas may I have a new computer? I am going to leave you some chocolate chip cookies.
Love,
DeShawn Belille
Dear Santa,
What do you do before or after Christmas? What do the reindeer like to eat? I like to feed them oats and sprinkles. For Christmas can I have some Rainbow High Dolls and Mariah’s merchandise, please? I hope you have the merriest Christmas ever!
Love,
Emma Birk
Dear Santa,
What kind of cookie do you like? I like chocolate chip cookies. What kind of food do you like? I like chicken nuggets. Can I please have an American Girl doll? I am happy for Christmas!
Love,
Maleah Brownrigg
Dear Santa,
I want a drone for Christmas and a computer and a couple games for our Ps3 and a phone. What is it like driving a sleigh? I wish you a good Christmas!
Love,
Nash Clapero
Dear Santa,
What do you do in the summer? I like to ride my motor bike. What does it look like in the North Pole? For Christmas I would like a new game for my PS4 and a new toy.
Love,
Chase Corbine-Debrot
Dear Santa,
Why do you have a reindeer? I have a dog, cat and another cat. What is it like in the North Pole? Santa may I have a beautiful Christmas? I will make lots of cookies for you and I will give you some milk every Christmas. I Love you Santa.
Love,
Lily Hexum
Dear Santa,
What kind of cookies do you like? I like chocolate cookies. How is the North Pole there? It is great here! How is the weather there? It snowed here! What is your favorite Christmas carol? My favorite Christmas carol is Deck the Halls! How many presents do you have in your bag this year? For Christmas can I please have a colorful squishy ball and a bracelet that can turn into a dog and a secret pen? Have a very merry Christmas.
Love,
Kaelyn Lyle
Dear Santa,
Why is it always snowy at the North Pole? Is it because it is the North Pole? What do you do in the snow at the North Pole? Maybe you ride your sleigh. I please want a remote control car. Have a very merry Christmas!
Love,
Wyatt Lynk
Dear Santa,
What is your favorite type of cookies? My favorite type of cookies are M & Ms. Can you leave me Rudolph as a pet? I will feed him oats and sprinkles. Can I please have a PS4 and a controller? Have a very merry Christmas.
Love,
Bentley Salisbury
Dear Santa,
When do you deliver presents? I think you deliver presents at midnight. How do your reindeer fly? I think your reindeer fly by magic! Santa do you have kids? I have a sister. Her name is Gabby! Can I have a Ken doll, Barbie speed boat and one Hatchimal? I wish you a merry Christmas.
Love,
Avery Stevenson
Dear Santa,
What is it like to ride in a sleigh? 😊 What is your favorite cookie? My favorite cookie is a sugar cookie with blue frosting. For Christmas I would like Endermen.
Love,
Rider Van Lyssel
Dear Santa,
What is your favoite pet? My Favorite pet is a dog. How big is the toy factory? Is it 125 feet? For Christmas I want a pS4 headset, a ps4 controller and a game called Crossout. Have a good Christmas!
Love,
James Weber
Mrs. Palecek’s class
Dear Santa,
Is it lovely there? I hope so. Is it cold there? I was good. I would like a puppy please and I also want a barbei dream house please. I also want a iphone please. Thank you.
Love,
Olivia Picchietti
Dear Santa,
How are you and Ms. Clause and the Elvse dowing? I have been great helper and I have been nice. I would like a little puppy and clothes Pleas Pleas I hope you and Ms. Clause and the Elvse Merry Christmas!!
Love,
Amoniee Manzanares
Dear Santa,
How are you doing? How are the reindeer doing? I hope I’ve been good! I would like a puppy for Christmas please! I also would like a lava lamp. I hope you and Mrs. Clause have a good Christmas. I will see you soon!
Love,
Miles Turner
Dear Santa,
Are you ready for Christmas? I have been good. Can I have 4 Amog Us action figures and a white stuffed animal cat with a cap please. Bye Santa!
Love,
Phoenix Karow
Dear Santa,
How is Rudolph? Are your elves doing OK? I have been good! I would like a vr headset please! also I would like an Iphone. I hope you have carrots. I will leave milk and cookies.
Love,
Cayson Vobernik
Dear Santa,
How are you doing? Are your reindeer ready for Christmas? Are your elves good? I’ve been good! I would like a sloth please and a big stuffed animal panda please. I won’t forget to leave out carrots and cookies and milk.
Love,
Maci Nowak
Dear Santa,
How are you doing? Are you good in the North Pole? Are you warm enough? Can I have Pokemon cards and a Phone please. I will not forget to leave out cookies and milk.
Love,
Edison Johnson
Dear Santa,
How are you doing? I hope you are good and I have been good. I would like a phone for Christmas please! I would also like an Xbox one. Please can I have a bean bag. I hope you are safe and I won’t forget to leave out cookies, milk and carrots.
Love,
Aiden Saddler
Dear Santa,
I have been good. How do you make presents? How is Mrs. Clause? I would like a puppy or Kitten please. I would like a vr headset please and a tv for my bed room please. I hope you are warm in the North Pole. I hope you stay safe riding the sleigh and I will put cookies, milk and carrots out.
Love,
Brooklynn Potack
Dear Santa,
How are you doing? I have been very nice. I want a pokemon Binder and a bunch of Legendary pokemon cards please! Also a Nintendo Switch please. I hope you are safe on the sleigh.
Love,
Declan Loder
Dear Santa,
How are you doing? I have been good! I would like an xbox and a new skateboard please. Also an ATV! I hope that you and Mrs. Clause say Ho-Ho-Ho and Merry Christmas on Christmas eve. I hope you have a good Christmas. I hope to see you soon! I also hope you stay safe.
Love,
Kingston Lugo-Reyes
Mrs. Kuczenski’s class
Dear Santa,
Hello Santa. How are you doing for Christmas? Ps5 If you could get time I will be happy.
Love Kyrin Butler
Dear Santa,
How are you and Mrs. Clause? I am doing awesome. I hope you never got sick. I never got sick. I love making cookies espeishly for you. How are the elves? Why do you always wear the same clothes each Christmas? Do you know why the Christmas colors are red white and green? For christmas I want a big pool!
Love Miskwaa Butler
Dear Santa,
How are the ringdeers? There well. Hows Mrs. Clos. Hows the elves are doing? Good. May I have a fuzzy stufy and a lave lamp. What did you do for the summr brake. I relly rllasks (relaxed) so that good. I hope you have a good crismis.
Love Bethany Byrne
Dear Santa,
I would like a dirt bike and a pare of new batteries and a fuzz poppy. What cookies do you like Santa I will put a cup of milk for you
Love Phoenix Corbine
Dear Santa,
How is Santa Clos? I would rily like a IPhone and a fluffy dragon. This one is rily important a fairy light. Anether pair of erings and one last thing 3 real baby chicks.
Love Mari Gallegos
Dear Santa,
May I please have a toy unicorn and a real horse? How are the elvs and how are you Santa?
Love Alexis Leeth
Dear Santa,
How are the reindeer doing What is your favorite cookie? I would chismas a bike and a Xbox.
Love Layne Matanich
Dear Santa,
How are you Santa? I am doing good too. For Christmas I want a hamster and a marisrex.
Love Zachary Ozee
Dear Santa,
I’m going to tell you about me. I like games I also like toys and Captin Jack Sparrow toys and a gameing setup. I love you Santa clos.
Love Jase Richards
Dear Santa,
How are you and Mrs. Claus doing? I want to no what is your favorit cookie is. I love making choklit chip cookie’s. Santa can I please have earings neclesis and rings and a remote controle car and a bebe gun and a popit figit spinner please. And a phone please.
Love Jordhin Sabatier
Dear Santa,
What is yare favorite cookie? Is it chocolate Is it sugar cokie? I want a football
Love Beau Schaaf
Dear Santa,
What is youre favorite cookes is the one now do you get to every now. I want a May toy.
Love Louis Wiener
Dear Santa,
Hi Santa. How are things at the North Pole? It is a busy time of year at Hayward Primary! Let everyone know that the students at Hayward Primary are being very good and they are working very hard. Please share some of that white fluffy stuff with us here in Hayward. Merry Christmas to you all Santa! Hello to Mrs. Claus!
Love,
2nd grade teachers
