Hayward School District homeowners will be taxed approximately $6.35 per $1,000 of their property value, according to the 2020 levy adopted Monday, Oct. 26, by the Board of Education.

On a $100,000 home, the school tax will increase $16.18 over last year. The tax is apportioned on a total county property value of more than $3.065 billion, an increase of 0.96% from last year.

The total tax levy of $19,485,452 is up $676,443, or 3.6%, from last year’s levy. It includes $17,977,202 for the general fund, $1,433,250 for non-referendum debt service and $75,000 for a new community service fund.

Total district expenditures for the 2020-21 year are budgeted at $26,359,764. Budgeted revenues are the same as expenditures.

Finance Committee Chairman Dr. Harry Malcolm said, “This proposed levy is based on the impact of COVID, consideration of the stimulus funding awarded to the Hayward Community Schools (GEERS and ESSER), allowing for the opportunity to continue quality educational programs and have less impact to the local taxpayers.”

District business manager Jennifer Frank reported that free lunch and breakfast will be provided to all students throughout this school year, due to the extension of U.S. Dept. of Agriculture (USDA) funds beyond the original Dec. 31, 2020, date.

