After hearing from speakers out of a large audience, most of them fervently against requiring face coverings, the Hayward School Board voted 4-3 Monday, Aug. 23, to amend its instructional plan for the 2021-22 school year by making face coverings optional, not mandatory, for students, staff and visitors in the school buildings in the coming school year.
The vote reverses the 4-3 decision of the board one week earlier, which would have required everyone in the schools to wear a face covering for the first six weeks of the year. That decision is now moot.
For more details on Monday night's board meeting, please see the Aug. 25 edition of the Sawyer County Record.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.