After hearing from speakers out of a large audience, most of them fervently against requiring face coverings, the Hayward School Board voted 4-3 Monday, Aug. 23, to amend its instructional plan for the 2021-22 school year by making face coverings optional, not mandatory, for students, staff and visitors in the school buildings in the coming school year.

The vote reverses the 4-3 decision of the board one week earlier, which would have required everyone in the schools to wear a face covering for the first six weeks of the year. That decision is now moot.

For more details on Monday night's board meeting, please see the Aug. 25 edition of the Sawyer County Record.

