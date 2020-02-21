As a mechanical designer with a mind built for improving the everyday mechanics of life, Dan Lee likes to take a couple of steps back from whatever problem he is facing and see if there’s a simple solution.
Outside of his work at Multitek in Prentice, Lee is an avid outdoorsman, and it’s not uncommon for him to come up with little tricks to make the mechanisms of hunting or fishing run more smoothly.
Last February, a day of ice fishing on Plum Lake ended unpleasantly when Lee’s ATV became stuck in deep slush. With night falling and cold temperatures setting in, it took 30 minutes of digging and four people pushing to get the ATV back on solid ice.
Back home, Lee realized how quickly the situation could have become dangerous. Shoveling heavy, wet snow or slush in cold weather can rapidly lead to elevated heart rate, increasing the risk of heart attacks. As someone who often spends time alone outdoors, Lee decided there had to be a solution to the issue.
Lee began scouring the internet for a tool to which he could anchor a winch in case his ATV once again got stuck on the ice. Despite searching, Lee was surprised when he wasn’t able to find what he had envisioned — a simple tool that could be planted in the ice.
Unable to buy what he was looking for, Lee decided to try making it himself.
Drawing on his more than 35 years of experience in mechanical design, Lee drew up a prototype that was created with the help of coworker Bill Draeger.
The device is relatively simple in design, built of high-grade steel and weighing 18 pounds. It is designed to fit in a five- to 10-inch hole drilled by an ice auger, with metal teeth to allow the anchor to grip the ice. A strap can then be threaded through the device, which serves as an anchor that can be pulled against.
In March, the prototype was tested on Elk Lake, and Lee says is it capable of anchoring up to 4,500 pounds.
“It worked so well that when I started talking to people, they thought I should make more and try to sell them,” said Lee.
When Lee spoke with local business owners and residents of the Phillips area, he received encouragement from John Carlson at Ross’s Sport Shop, Curt Mallo and Lisa Morgan at Bader’s Sports Center, Dewane Frase, and Rick Flora in Phillips to market the ice anchor.
Lee decided to go through the process of getting a patent on the device, using an online legal technology company to determine no one else had already patented something similar.
With the patent in hand, Lee worked with Don Dickinson at IMR in Prentice to fabricate the ice anchors, slightly enhancing his original design. The anchors were then shipped to a painting company in the Upper Peninsula, and when they arrived back in Phillips, Lee worked with Glenn Wegner of Signature Sign & Graphics to create decals.
Before putting the ice anchors up for sale, Lee had to formally create a limited liability company and get liability insurance.
While working on the design, Lee realized the anchors had a broader potential when used to help rescue personnel reach people who have fallen through the ice or are stranded on thin ice. With that thought in mind, Lee decided to donate one of the first devices to the EMT group in Phillips.
Lee is now selling the ice anchors, officially known as The Hardwater Hitch, online at www.offtrailiron.com for $107.99 each. People can also order the anchors for local pickup at Bader’s Sports Center in Phillips.
