SHELL LAKE– A shot during hunting season. Panic. A very bad decision.
Those came together and took what was a hunting accident into the realm of criminal behavior that jeopardized a life during last year's hunting season.
Tanner W. Boettcher, 22, of Eau Claire, was out in the town of Minong on November 24, 2019, with his hunting partner, a 14-year-old, when the teen shot at what he thought was a deer.
When they went to look for the deer, they came upon Brian Schiller, a distance away, and heard him calling for help. Realizing that the bullet had struck him and not a deer, they panicked and left, according to the criminal complaint filed in the case.
The bullet had entered near Schiller's armpit, leaving behind a 1-inch exit wound, three broken ribs, a deflated lung, and shrapnel near his heart.
He survived, and Boettcher ultimately was charged with party to second-degree recklessly endangering safety, a felony, plus two misdemeanors, obstructing an officer and failing as a hunter to do his duties after an accidental shooting.
During Boettcher's sentencing on those charges on Wednesday, Dec. 2, Washburn County Circuit Judge Angeline Winton stressed that had Schiller not had a cell phone with him or been unable to call 911, his outcome and the charges against Boettcher could have been very different.
She accepted the plea agreement in the case and withheld sentencing on the misdemeanors and ordered two years of probation on each offense. The charges may be expunged if Boettcher follows through with all of the conditions of his probation. For the felony endangering safety, sentencing was withheld for two years. If Boettcher successfully completes his probation, the charge will be dismissed.
A variety of factors went into the plea agreement and Winton's sentencing, including Boettcher's young age, his lack of any criminal record, and the impact a felony conviction could have on his life.
More on the what the attorneys, Winton, and Boettcher had to say during the sentencing hearing will be in the December 10 Spooner Advocate.
Any court action that may have resulted from the teen's involvement in the case is not public record since he is a juvenile.
