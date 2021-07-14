New officers elected at the Quiet Lakes Improvement Association annual meeting July 10 are Norm Bratteig, president; Steve Fiala, director at large position; and Carolyn Ascher, secretary.
Perry Cowan, treasurer, is not up for re-election until 2022. Following the meeting, Kim Phelps was appointed to serve the balance of 2021 as vice-president, a position vacated by Norm Bratteig. This year’s annual meeting attracted the largest turnout in 20-plus years.
The QLIA is running the EcoHarvester and has recruited many volunteers from Lost Land Lake and Teal lakes to help operate the weed-puller, harvesting weeds to be recycled and reused as mulch or animal feed. The EcoHarvester is environmentally friendly and is 95% effective at uprooting milfoil, hydrilla, celery grass, water chestnut and most other aquatic plants prevalent in ponds, lakes, rivers, channels, canals and beachfront property.
The quiet lakes have a growing problem with mainly the milfoil and the QLIA will be running the EcoHarvester in areas where the milfoil is taking over, primarily on Lost Land and Teal lakes.
The QLIA board and members will be planning the annual QLIA Picnic and will be sending a “Save the Date” message to all members by email.
The Quiet Lakes Improvement Association mission is to provide a forum for communication that fosters support and volunteer action to maintain ecosystem integrity.
