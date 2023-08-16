Monica Isham, at podium, raises her right hand as she recites the oath of office and is sworn in as Sawyer County Circuit Court Judge-Branch Two Friday, Aug. 11. Circuit Judge John Yackel, right, administers the oath. The county now has two judges and two large court rooms.
Visiting Wisconsin circuit court judges and tribal judges witness the investiture of new Sawyer County Circuit Court-Branch Two Monica Isham Friday, Aug. 11. The judges include Lac Courte Oreilles Tribal Chief Judge Elaine Smith (front row, left), Wisconsin District 10 Chief Judge Maureen Boyle, next to Smith; Sawyer County Judge John Yackel, next to Boyle; and Washburn County Judge Angeline Winton, right.
Monica Isham was sworn in as the newly-elected Sawyer County Circuit Court Judge-Branch Two during a ceremony at the county courthouse Friday Aug. 11.
Accompanied by her three young children—McKinley, Nicholas and Alayna Chase—her father Michael Isham Jr., mother Bonnie Lunde and significant other Mark Reed, Isham raised her right hand and recited the oath of office as administered by Sawyer County Circuit Judge (Branch One) John Yackel.
