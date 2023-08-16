Monica Isham was sworn in as the newly-elected Sawyer County Circuit Court Judge-Branch Two during a ceremony at the county courthouse Friday Aug. 11.

Accompanied by her three young children—McKinley, Nicholas and Alayna Chase—her father Michael Isham Jr., mother Bonnie Lunde and significant other Mark Reed, Isham raised her right hand and recited the oath of office as administered by Sawyer County Circuit Judge (Branch One) John Yackel.

  

