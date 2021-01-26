The Western Wisconsin District of Master Gardener Volunteers will host a Virtual Spring Garden Seminar during February and March, with registration for the seminar to include four presentations occurring on four Saturdays,
All seminar presentations will be online via YouTube Live and will be available to registrants for a limited time after each presentation date. Cost for the Growing Together Seminar is $10.
All gardeners, new and experienced, are welcome to register and participate. Master Gardener Associations from Barron, Chippewa, Dunn, Eau Claire, Pierce and St. Croix counties are collaborating to host the Growing Together - Western Wisconsin 2021 Spring Garden Seminar. Presentation include:
• Feb. 20 — Sonya Burke, “Soil Preparation for Planting Vegetables”
• Feb. 27 — Melinda Myers, “Creating a Private Space”
• March 6 — Dr. Laura G. Jull, “Planting Trees & Shrubs”
• March 13 — Kelly Povo and Phyllis Root, “Searching for Wildflowers in Wisconsin and Minnesota”
Registration for the Growing Together Seminar is due by Feb. 17 to receive the link to the first presentation by Sonya Burke. Registration after Feb. 17 is due Wednesday before each week's presentation to receive the YouTube Live link for that week.
It is necessary to register only once to view all four presentations. Paid registrants will have exclusive access to recorded presentations for a limited time after the seminar concludes. Door prizes will also be awarded to recipients at the beginning of each session.
One registration fee of $10 includes all four presentations. Registration is at www.eauclaireareamastergardener.org/. Questions can be directed to Andy Heren at UW– Extension, (715) 839 4712 or andy.heren@co.eau-claire.wi.us. Participants will receive a link to You Tube Live the week prior to each presentation.
Western Wisconsin Master Gardener Volunteers, as representatives of the University of Wisconsin Extension are organized to encourage, foster, support and promote horticulture in the region.
