It’s never too early to think Christmas — at least as far as I am concerned. If you have come to the Lions Children’s Christmas Party, you will remember the potato prints. Each child decorates a brown paper bag by stamping it with potato prints. The bag will hold the ornaments each child makes.
For several years (a long time ago) my friend, Leslie, and her daughters, Opal, Nicole, Bethany and Sara would help carve the potatoes the night before the party. We needed about 20 potato prints. Opal phoned and asked to speak to “Christmas Tree.”
I smiled and said, “Who?”
She said, “ChrisMaes Tri!” There you have it. (My name can be pronounced ChrisMaes Tri.) And I love telling this story at this time of year. (Opal now has a wonderful husband and two lovely children. How time flies).
Remember, the Christmas Party is less than a month away — Dec. 5 at the Lions Hall, from 10 a.m. to noon.
The Bead Icicle is one of the ornaments the children make at the party. Children thread beads on an eight-inch-long piece of wire, loop at the end for a hanger, and there is the bead icicle! It is easy, fun and always beautiful. What makes the fun is the two 30-by-18-inch bakery trays both FULL of beads!
So I am always collecting old necklaces as the treasure chest of beads is depleted each year. If you would like to donate old or broken necklaces, or even a bead collection, that would be wonderful. The beads must be able to slide on the wire or string. The fused beads, like the Mardi Gras necklaces, do not work for this. Please call me, anytime of the year. Thank you.
Meadow View Farm: Christmas is there! The vegetable sign has a huge star hanging on it with greenery twisting down the pole and greenery on the “Established 1894” sign. Thank you, Laura Gregory!
Christmas Carols: I love Christmas carols! Any voice talent can sing them, the words are poetry and they create so many wonderful memories. Last year we had Friday night Carol Sing at the hall. Beautiful holiday decorations adorn the stage, there’s a piano, song books and good cheer. Is anyone interested? Let me know. Children are welcome. Three-year-old Aralyn, who was there, knew the words to the carols! How about something like 6 to 7 p.m. Dec. 12 and 19?
Grandma Kupsch’s Cranberry Cake: If you were fortunate to be at the Cran Harvest Dinner last year, you will remember the dessert. Yes, it was cake perfection. The white cake itself was half way between a wedding cake and shortcake. The whole cranberries burst while baking so there is a red swirl through the cake. And the warm glaze frosting drizzled across the cake just before serving was beyond perfect.
It’s as delicious to eat as beautiful to see, especially for the holidays. Joyce Kupsch (Grandma Kupsch’s daughter-in-law) baked the cake to perfection. (I can’t find another word for perfect.) Joyce and Wayne are in their 70s (like me) and this was Wayne’s mother’s recipe. An old classic.
Grandma Kupsch’s Cranberry Cake
3 cups flour
1½ cups sugar
½ tsp. salt
6 tsp. baking powder
1-1/3 tbsp. butter
2 cups whole cranberries
2 cups milk
Bake 350 degrees for 35 minutes in a 9-by-13-inch pan.
Sauce:
Melt ½ cup butter
Add 1 cup sugar
Add ½ cup heavy whipping cream
Cook to just a simmer. Do not boil.
Serve warm over the cake.
Homemade Italian sausage: I was standing in line at the post office and Frankie walked in. I told him I can’t eat spaghetti unless the sauce has his homemade sausage in it. He smiled. Summer (our postmaster) agreed that she loved his sausage as well. So if someone would like homemade Italian sausage (24 ounces for $10), you can buy it right here in downtown Stone Lake at Marie’s Hideaway, fondly known as Frankie’s.
The Holiday Craft & Gift Show: Join us in Stone Lake this Saturday for a festive holiday craft and gift show. We have 16-plus presenters featuring vintage button floral arrangements and art, wood gifts, unique ornaments, beauty products, handmade embroidered towels, children’s felt hair accessories and gifts, children’s books, jean handmade purses and jean gifts, pebble art, Scentsy, Norwex, and Shaklee products, fresh greenery, baked goods, homemade rolls and beads, and much more!
Quote of the Week: “Isn’t it nice to think that tomorrow is a new day with no mistakes in it yet?” —Anne of Green Gables (thanks to Laura Gregory for sharing this).
Dates to Remember
Nov. 14: Holiday Craft & Gift Show, Lions Hall, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Dec. 5: Children’s Christmas Party, Lions Hall, 10 a.m. to noon
Dec. 12 and 19: Carol Sing, 6 to 7 p.m.
Christine Maestri (ChrisMaes Tri) can be reached at (715) 865-4131 or chmaestri@gmail.com.
