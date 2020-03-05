I hope everyone is enjoying this beautiful spring-like weather. It’s so nice to go outside and not have to bundle up.
It’s old eyeglass donation time. The Lions will be turning in glasses on March 24, so, if you have old glasses or sunglasses, please drop them off at the Shell Lake Stone Bank in the designated white bucket. Thank you so much.
To explain this effort, the motto of the Lions is to serve, and their mission is vision. The main eyeglass mission last year was to Pine Ridge, South Dakota. Last year more than 1,000 people were helped with vision screening and provided glasses and/or sunglasses. Pine Ridge is the poorest community in the United States, with 80% of the residents unemployed and 98% of the residents living below the federal poverty level. The average per capita income in Oglala Lakota County is $4,000 and the infant mortality rate is five times greater than the national average.
For these reasons and more, it was important for the Lions to assist the Pine Ridge reservation people. At this time, sites for the next mission have not been set. Thank you in advance for your donation.
Everyone is welcome to the fifth annual Sledding Party sponsored by the Stone Lake Lions Club from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, March 7. Bring your favorite sled and meet on the top of the First Street hill at the Wesleyan Church. This is a great hill in Stone Lake to slide down.
There will be hot dogs, hot chocolate, s’mores and a bonfire for your enjoyment. The Stone Lake Wesleyan Church will be open to keep you warm and Rachel Murphy will be doing her famous caricature drawings (tips will be much appreciated for her drawings). For more information, call Natasha at (715) 520-3792.
The Northwoods Hoe-Down Square Dance will be held from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Saturday, March 14, at the Stone Lake Lions Hall. This is an old-time dance featuring the All Star String Band and NorthWood Strings students. The suggested donation would be $5 per person or $10 for the family.
Have a great week and remember: Daylight Savings time begins Sunday!
Mary Nilssen can be reached at (715) 865-4008 or upnorthnils2@gmail.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.