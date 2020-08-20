We are happy that Allison Jonjak is back in Wisconsin. For seven years she has been in St. Louis, Missouri, working as the precision ag analyst for FamilyFarms Group. Now she is the new Cranberry Outreach Specialist with the University of Wisconsin-Madison Extension. And she certainly has experience with cranberries, as she grew up on Jonjak Cranberry Farm, which her grandparents, Tony and Lucille Jonjak, founded in 1939.
Garden Report: This is the week we all have been waiting for. Everything is ready to eat. There are even free cucumber stands here and there. So enjoy the fruit of your labor.
Here is my favorite refrigerator pickle recipe:
Mustard Pickles
5-1/3 cups vinegar
2/3 cup sugar
1/8 cup horseradish
1/3 cup salt
1/4 cup yellow mustard
Beat above together. Pour over sliced quartered pickles and onions that are layered.
Use 1-gallon glass jar. Ready in 3 weeks.
Meadow View Farm: Yes, the Meadow View Farm is the old Gregory farm. It originally was Philip Gregory’s sheep farm. The most practical way to get there is to go up Main Street in Stone Lake and follow the S curve, and you are there. It’s on the righthand side of the road.
The scenic way to go: Go up Main Street, take a right at the top of the hill by the Lions’ Hall (Frost Avenue). Continue on and you will see on the left the hollyhocks and art garden (pottery and welded guitar), lovely St. Philip’s Church and then the old Boylan Farm at the end of the road.
Originally the house was built as the rectory for St. Philip’s. Then it became a dairy farm. Alberta Boylan would share her recipes, which often had whole cream in them. It also was the home for three Belgian horses: Peggy, the mother, and her daughters, Beauty and Winnie. Belgians are almost as big as Clydesdales. Once or twice every summer they would somehow find their way out of the pasture. This was a major event: calling Alberta, going out on the street and yahooing the horses back to their home. So you have to imagine all this as you drive by.
At this point you take a left and continue on. This used to be the old Lover’s Lane until the road was widened and the hill flattened. (It was the best sledding hill!) And now you are at Meadow View.
P.S. Paris Green: In the Aug. 5 edition of the Sawyer County Record, “Paris green was a Victorian-era killer” was the feature article in the Northern Highlights section. It began: “From the Record: Aug. 2, 1900. Died. At his late home in this city, Tuesday morning, James Lavelle, aged 72 years. His death was caused by taking Paris Green by mistake.”
The article continues on with how Mr. Lavelle thought the can of Paris Green was tea, but it was a poison for killing potato beetles. That man was the great-great grandfather of Bob Langham! You might want to find your old paper and reread the article with that in mind.
Rat Rod Cruise: It is coming up from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Aug. 29. Here’s a bit more information and history on this. Linsey and Matt Carey, who own Whistle Punk, are rat rod enthusiasts themselves. They each will have their own rat rod car on display. They have sponsored this “ERATicate Cancer Cruise” for five years. And it is a national event on this day. Yes, Laura Gregory’s fabulous baking will be the main fare. Her coconut scones are incredible!
Lions fun facts: The Stone Lake Lions Club was established in 1970. Did you ever wonder who buys and maintains the lawn mowers for the park? Who pays for the insurance and utilities for the hall? Or who donates to local charities like the Humane Society and Salvation Army? And who provides a $500 college scholarship to the Hayward schools?
Yes, the answer to all of these questions is the Stone Lake Lions Club. So, we are blessed to have a Lions Club in our little Stone Lake. And then if you multiply what we do and think of ALL the towns that also benefit from their local Lions Club, it is amazing.
Dates to look forward to:
Aug. 29: Rat Rod ERATicate Cancer Cruise
Sept. 12: Yard Sale Day.
Nov. 14: Christmas Fair
Watch for upcoming information about the Lions 50th Anniversary and playground dedication.
Christine Maestri can be reached at chmaestri@gmail.com or (715) 865-4131.
