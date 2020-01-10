Happy New Year to each of you! I hope 2020 brings much happiness and love for everyone.
As many of you have noticed I was gone for a couple of editions of the paper. Dave and I had a wonderful holiday spent in Colorado with my sister and husband. It was so nice being out there but I thought there would be plenty of snowy and cold. We packed for snow and cold weather and, much to our surprise, there was no snow and the temperatures averaged in the low to high 60s. It was truly a beautiful Christmas but I really missed the snow! The warmer weather was great though.
Judy Holmes would like to wish everyone a Happy New Year. Her fitness s classes resumed Jan. 6 at the Stone Lake Wesleyan Church on Mondays and Thursdays. Come join the innovation classes for strength and cardio. Strength Training is held at 8:45 a.m. and Dance Fitness at 9:45 a.m. For more information on these ongoing classes, call Judy at (715) 865-3005.
The lakes are starting to get a little more ice so they will be safe. The trails crossing the lakes are mostly marked for snowmobiling, a very welcome development. For your safety, please check to make sure the trails have been marked.
Have a wonderful week and be safe.
Mary Nilssen can be reached at (715) 865-4008 or upnorthnils2@gmail.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.