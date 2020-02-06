I hope everyone enjoyed the Super Bowl. It’s always a good time to put closure to football for a while!
Exciting news that the groundhog didn’t see his shadow. Spring will be early this year which is very exciting news for many of us!
The Stone Lake Lions are celebrating their 50th anniversary this year. And did you know that there are 1.4 million Lions in 46,000 clubs in 200 counties? The Lions are the largest service organization in the world.
There are new hours and added days for walking at the Stone Lake Lions Hall. They are 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week. Remember, the hall is not heated. Walking just 20 times around the hall equals a mile. If you have questions or to schedule a time, please call Michael at (715) 865-5452.
At noon on Wednesday, Feb. 12 there will be a Third Annual Fundraiser Chili Cook-off at the Edina Realty Office in Stone Lake, 16956 Main Street, Suite 1. A donation of $5 is asked for each person wishing to enter their chili into the contest or wishing to sample the entries. The entrants can contact Marie with questions at (715) 558-2735 and should plan to arrive with their entry around 11 a.m. All donations will be given to a local charity.
For those of you that like to plan ahead, here are two things you can put on your calendars.
Sledding Party: Saturday, March 7 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. This is a great hill to slide down and there will be hot dogs, hot chocolate, s’more making and a bonfire for your enjoyment.
Square Dance: Northwoods Hoedown – Friday, March 14 from 6:30 to-9 p.m. at the Stone Lake Lions Hall. This is an old-time dance featuring the All String Band and North Woods string clients. The suggested donation is $5 for a person or $10 for a family.
Have a good week and think spring!
Mary Nilssen can be reached at (715) 865-4008 or upnorthnils2@gmail.com.
