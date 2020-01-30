It’s rather quiet around Stone Lake these days. If you have anything of interest that you would like to see in this column please call or email me. Visitors to our area are always looking for something special to do while they’re here.
At noon on Feb. 12 there will be a third annual Chili Cook-off Fundraiser at the Edina Realty Office in Stone Lake, 16956 Main Street. A donation of $5 is asked for each person wishing to enter their chili into the contest or wishing to sample the entries. Entrants can contact Marie with questions at (715) 558-2735 and should plan to arrive with their entry around 11 a.m. All donations will be given to a local charity.
If your goal for 2020 is getting more exercise, there will be indoor walking at the Stone Lake Lions Hall from 10 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday. If you walk 20 times around the hall, that would equal one mile!
Have a wonderful week and stay safe.
Mary Nilssen can be reached at (715) 865-4008 or upnorthnils2@gmail.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.