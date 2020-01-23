By Mary Nilssen

I can take the snow and warmer weather, but the cold weather really gets to me. I have been thinking spring on a daily basis!

Holly Bacha is the director of Ave Generosa, a choral group based out of the Lions Hall in Stone Lake. This is a group of singers that loves to sing and dedicate many hours in rehearsals.

They are having two performances. One will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 9, Faith in Action’s Valentine Vignette at the Spooner Wesleyan Church (free admission, donations accepted).

The second will be on Tuesday, Feb. 25, at 6 p.m. at Reel ‘em Inn on Long Lake in Sarona. There will be a Madrigal Dinner (three course dinner) at $50 per person with reserved seating. Call Mary Kupper at (715) 354-2222 for more information.

Have a great week and be safe. 

