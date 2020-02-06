Did you know that Super Bowl Sunday (and Groundhog Day) this year had a palindromic date? 02-02-2020 reads the same, backwards or forwards. The next time we get a date that reads that way will be 03-03-3030. I can’t wait until that next one, and I promise to put it into the column ahead of time.
Punxy Phil predicts an early spring this year. He did last year as well, and we all know how that turned out. Maybe we need a local groundhog to do the job for us. Phil, by the way, has only a 37% accuracy rate.
Did you have guests over to watch the Super Bowl — or to celebrate Groundhog Day? Do not forget that you can recycle aluminum cans to benefit our volunteer fire department. If you are not familiar with the special bin at the recycling center, just ask.
About 75 people gathered at Boulder Lodge on Tuesday, Jan. 28, to hear the four candidates for the two town supervisor slots up for vote in April. The cozy, homey setting of the lodge, coupled with the welcoming hospitality for which Terry and Michelle Conroy are known, created the perfect atmosphere for this Meet the Candidates event.
Deb Amery, Pete Huot, Tim Sheldon and Mike Wheeler each had five minutes to explain why he or she was seeking the position. From the question period following, those in attendance learned how each candidate feels about property rights, ordinances, the town’s website, the board’s recent passage of a new ATV/UTV ordinance, the regular review of town roads, the referendum regarding the positions of town clerk and town treasurer, and about how the citizens of Spider Lake would be represented by each candidate.
All four officers of the Quiet Lakes Improvement Association (QLIA) attended the meeting in order to learn more about the candidates. During the informal social gathering afterward, QLIA President Dave Neuswanger met one-on-one with interested candidates and other attendees in order to offer his services as science advisor on the subject of lakeshore planning and zoning.
In his previous career as an aquatic ecologist and state-agency fishery management supervisor in Missouri and northern Wisconsin, Dave amassed an extensive library of hard-to-find journal articles regarding the effects of shoreland development and human activity on lake ecosystems. Dave remarked, “Most folks would be surprised to learn just how much rigorous scientific research has been published on this topic, and how the findings of these studies might be useful in making sound decisions by all who own or manage lakeshore property.”
Because most of that published work appears in obscure journals with pricey subscriptions, Dave offered to sift through his library of relevant papers and prepare a literature review aimed at helping the Spider Lake Town Board and others to understand what is known and what is yet to be learned about the complex interactions among humans, water quality and our highly valued recreational fisheries. That review eventually will appear on QLIA’s website at www.quietlakes.org.
The evening was truly very productive. It was nice to see Spiders getting together in a friendly and constructive way. There are hints afoot that there will be another Meet the Candidates event before the election. Stay tuned.
The next regular monthly meeting of the Town Board of Supervisors will be at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12, at the Spider Lake Town Hall.
From 2 to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 15, Fish Tales Pub & Grub will hold a fundraising chili cook-off for Fishing Has No Boundaries. A brat or a bowl of chili will cost you $3; a hot dog goes for $2. The chili recipes will be judged, and the winner will be announced at 3 p.m. Raffles and silent auctions also will be happening that day. There is a kayak raffle going on already. Tickets are $5 each, or 3 for $10 . They can be purchased at Fish Tales, which is located at 12502 W on County Road B.
A couple of weeks ago, Connie Miller told me that three baby squirrels showed up around her bird feeders. We got to wondering about whether this was unusual or not, considering it is deep winter. I was going to do a little research on squirrels, but never did get around to it.
The latest news from Connie is that they were without phone and Internet for three days last week. Squirrels had chewed the wires. I am betting the Millers are researching squirrels right now — and not to learn about when the babies are usually born!
Just FYI: On Feb. 9, 1870, the Congress of the United States authorized the establishment of the National Weather Bureau.
The Teal Lake Weather Station reports the high temperature for January occurred on the 24th, when it was 33 degrees. The lowest temperature for the month was minus 18 degrees on Jan. 17.
It was late in September, I think, when “weather wizards” predicted a very cold outbreak for the last half of this January, reaching into February. That did not happen, and the forecast for this week looks relatively mild. It reminds us that with all the satellites and computer models, Mother Nature is still in charge.
Mother Nature has sure been making some super icicles this winter. We had one break off and go right through the screen on our door. I could picture that same icicle waiting to come down when one of us stepped through the door. Ouch!
I have learned that falling icicles can break the glass on electric meters. If that happens, there can be a big problem. You just might want to make sure you do not have any weaponized icicles hanging around your house.
On Feb. 7, 1812, the New Madrid earthquake occurred.
We do not want to rattle him, but Dave Neuswanger’s birthday is on Feb. 6, and we wish him a ridiculously happy day. Deb Tonelli’s birthday is Feb. 9. Have the happiest one ever, Debbie!
I guess that is the end of my earth-shattering news for now. Have a really good week, everyone!
Donna Nickel can be reached at seulechoix@aol.com or at (715) 462-9207.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.