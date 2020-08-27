One of the outcomes of the Spider Lake Board of Supervisors meeting last week was the formation of committees. The goal is for the supervisors to arrive at the monthly meetings better informed about various town business and activities.
The following committees were established: Roads, Health and Safety, Facilities, Grounds and Solid Waste, and Finance and Insurance.
Be sure to save this date: Our annual town meeting will be held at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 22. Stay tuned for more details.
You can stay abreast of town government by going to townofspiderlake.com. There, if you have not already done so, you can also sign up to have announcements of meetings and other town activities sent to you in email.
If you are not a computer person, you can always go to the old-fashioned “posts” which are displayed outside of Town Hall on Murphy Boulevard, at the entrance road to the Spider Lake Golf Course, and on the grounds of Boulder Lodge.
Mary Jo Jirik continues to teach Hatha yoga and chair yoga through WITC. Classes are online, and begin as early as Sept. 8, so do not put off signing up. You can call (715) 645-2925 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. to register by phone, or go to courses.witc.edu to register online.
The sun now sets before 8 p.m. At the end of September, the sun will set by 6:45 p.m., so enjoy the daylight now. The earlier sunset combined with later sunrise results in one hour and thirty-two minutes less of daylight by the end of September.
We are so fortunate to live in a dark sky area. Not everyone gets to see the stars, the Milky Way and countless manmade satellites the way we do. We can also see a nature-made satellite extremely well. The moon will be full on Wednesday, Sept. 2. It is called the Corn Moon.
I am giving away some personal beauty secrets with this story . . . After taking a swim on Friday afternoon, I showered and shampooed. That is how I happened to be in our basement around 4 p.m. with my head stuck in the bonnet of an old-fashioned hair dryer. Even with the sound of the dryer, I heard and felt a powerful noise. I figured that our cat, Roscoe, had probably broken something upstairs . . . something big this time. It turns out I was wrong.
At about that very same moment, Judi Cliffton was driving home from an appointment in town. It was sunny out, but she noticed the landscape looked drenched. She figured it must have rained very hard.
And, indeed, it had. A rogue thunderstorm dropped not only rain, but according to Dottie Kaye, there was quite a bit of large hail.
Carol Alcoe heard the same clap of thunder as I had. She quickly noted that her phone and computer were out. Connie Miller heard that clap of thunder, too. Only to her, it sounded like a Howitzer. She thought someone had shot their house. Her husband, George, immediately checked to see if she was OK. They were both shaken.
Then, together, they checked their house. Not only had they lost their computer and phone service, they lost the entire telephone box outside of their house. It had exploded, with pieces flung far into the yard. The siding was scorched.
It was after this explosion that it started to rain at their house. Up until then, it had been sunny. George and Connie waited for the storm to pass before exploring their property. At the base of a tree, perhaps 200 feet from their house, they found a large, deep hole. Extending from that hole was a wide and deep trench. There was no ridge of dirt along the trench — the missing dirt was nowhere to be seen. It had literally been blown away in the explosion.
About 40 feet from the tree, the trench met their driveway. There, it shallowed out, made a 90-degree turn and followed the driveway. Here and there along the drive, one can see holes and shallow trenches made by the electricity as it headed straight for their house.
There can be no better lesson about finding shelter indoors even before a storm hits. It is very fortunate that the Miller’s house was not severely damaged, and even more fortunate that no one was walking down their drive at the time.
As a “city girl,” I am always learning lessons about nature while living here. It was really warm and sticky on Sunday afternoon, so I decided to go for a swim. Jim came to the water along with me. He saw an otter just offshore, nibbling on some weeds. Aside from thinking it was neat to see an otter, I did not give much thought to this. Into the water I went.
Swimming laps along our shoreline, I noted that the otter was gone. I yelled out a “sorry” to Jim. I figured I had scared it off, and I knew he had been enjoying watching it. No sooner had I uttered that apology than the otter was right there before me! It was only then that it occurred to me how ignorant I had been. Otters bite. I should not have counted on it fleeing when I started to swim. Fortunately, we only crossed paths out there in the waves. The otter was not out to get me, and quickly swam away.
I related this story to a friend that very evening. Turns out, he, too, had just had an encounter with an otter. In his case, the story ended entirely differently.
He had been on his shoreline with his dog. A hunting dog. An otter just offshore saw man and dog, and started to bark. The dog fell for the taunt and went into the water after it.
The otter, being a much better and faster swimmer, went further from shore. Every once in a while, it stopped to bark at the dog — luring it further and further from shore.
Our friend, a very good swimmer, knew what the otter was up to, so he swam out to get the dog in. There, one would think, the story would end. But, no, in this case, the otter came after the man and bit him three times in the leg.
There was a trip to the emergency room and rabies shots. Our friend asked that I share this story. Otters have a plan for dealing with dogs that they feel intrude on their territory. I would also add that if an otter is munching on weeds nearby, do not go in for a swim. Otters are fun to watch. Just please respect their space and watch them from afar.
Do not forget that the Northwoods Humane Society is collecting shoes to raise money for medical care for animals. Bring in your gently used pairs of shoes, boots, sports shoes, adult shoes, children’s shoes — fancy shoes or the good old work shoes (no ski boots). The shoes may be taken to the NHS Shelter on Highway 77 or to the NHS Thrift Shop on Third Street in Hayward.
A few people will be eating cake this week. Jeanne Boersma celebrates her birthday on Aug. 28; Ken Brown has his on Aug. 30; and Kevin Cliffton’s birthday is on Sept. 3. Happy birthday wishes go to each of you.
Chona and Mike Cliffton celebrate their anniversary on Aug. 31. We wish you a very happy day.
Donna Nickel can be reached at (715) 462-9207 or at seulechois@aol.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.