Sometimes it is wise to plan far ahead. Be sure to get your propane or heating fuel tank filled and your septic tanks taken care of before the road bans take effect. The same would apply to any large delivery of construction materials, for instance. The bans go into effect in early spring, usually in early March. With our unpredictable weather, though, it could be much earlier (or even later). The sun is already setting after 5 p.m., so spring is out there somewhere.
The Relay for Life family fun snowshoe and skiing event last Sunday was perfect in every way. The weather could not have been better. About 180 people found their way on the luminaria-lit Makwa trail.
The warm glow of good will followed everyone back into the center at the OO Trailhead. Outside, there was a golden campfire. Indoors, you could have a hot dog or brat. Water and cocoa were there for the taking.
There was a display of silvery stars bearing the names of those to whom luminaria had been dedicated. It tugged at the heart to watch so many take out their cell phones to catch a picture of a name special to them. I would like to add that it is very humbling to see your own name listed among those who have tangled with cancer.
Relay for Life in Sawyer County is doing an awesome job in the fight against this disease. A little over $2,000 was raised on Sunday evening. It was sponsored by First Lutheran Church in Hayward and by the Hayward and the Chequamegon Lions Clubs. A huge thanks goes out to each of those who made this event a great success.
The Friends of the Library in Hayward are planning a special book sale for the month of February. During the entire month, when you visit the Used Book Room and show your Friends of the Library membership card, you will be entitled to receive one free book, of equal value, for every one you purchase. If your card is not readily available, a list of current members will be provided.
You are not a member of the Friends? I have an easy solution for you. March into the Used Book Room, do some shopping. When you make your purchase, sign right up. You will instantly become a member and receive the shopping benefit. Even if you do not plan to be an active participating member, the financial support of your membership fee is greatly appreciated.
Ground Hog Day is coming right up on Sunday, Feb. 2. I always wondered why the rodent’s shadow had anything to do with weather prediction. The director of the Teal Lake Weather Station said the explanation is simple: If it is a cold, winter day, there probably will be no clouds. So, if Phil or any of his cousins sees a shadow, that means winter is still here, and likely to stay. If it is a cloudy day, chances are that warm weather and spring-like conditions are close at hand. Now we know how the groundhogs make their prediction.
I hope I am correct in predicting a happy day for George and Connie Miller. Their anniversary is on Feb. 2. I have learned that “Effects of Marriage” is actually a legal term. Who knew? My way of thinking about it is that a couple, happily married, sure brings a lot of positive energy to those around them. Connie and George are that kind of couple.
Barb Laakson, Dennis McAllister and Mickey McGuiness celebrate their birthdays on Feb. 2. The best-est of birthday wishes go to each of you. Janet Brandt (Mrs. Charles) celebrates her birthday on Feb. 3, and she is wished the happiest one ever. Marge Champney also celebrates her birthday on Feb. 3. I have it on good authority that she has two wishes for this special birthday. Marge, we sure hope they come true.
Feb. 5 is National Weatherperson Day. You-know-who plans to celebrate. He has been looking at a new weather station gadget online. I expect it will show up in a delivery right about then.
Donna Nickel can be reached at (715) 462-9207 or at seulechoix@aol.com.
