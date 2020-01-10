This week’s column is being ghostwritten — but not by Donna’s ghost. The virus has not killed Donna, but has a good hold on her. She will probably disavow all of this next week.
The Chequamegon Lions once again hosted the special Christmas senior lunch on Dec. 19. We have no word on how many came, but heard it was wonderful. Speaking of Christmas, thanks to all the elves who decorated the community Christmas tree off Highway 77. It got better every week.
December started out very cold and snowy. Low temperatures at the Teal Lake Weather Station were -19 on Dec. 11 and -20 on Dec. 18. The last half of the month warmed up. The high temperature for the month was 40 on Dec. 22.
The revised weather forecast for January calls for normal temperatures and precipitation. The sun is setting a minute later each day and we will gain a full hour of daylight during the month. Yeah!
Carol Alcoe sent an alert from the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture. They advise consumers who purchased evergreens this holiday season to check for an invasive pest called elongate hemlock scale (EHS). You can identify EHS by looking at the underside of the branches for brown spots. Infected trees, wreaths and decor this year came from suppliers in North Carolina. Some were labeled “fresh from the Blue Ridge Mountains.” The preferred method to eliminate the pest is burning.
Watch out for a zap on Jan. 9 it’s Static Electricity Day. Don’t forget to look for the full Wolf Moon that will occur on Jan. 10. Enjoy the playoff football games this weekend.
Happy anniversary to Bob and Diane Sosnowski, who celebrate 26 years on Jan. 15.
Happy New Year to everyone as we enter the “Roaring 20s.”
Donna Nickel can be reached at (715) 462-9207 or at seulechoix@aol.com.
