I do not like it when we have to say “goodbye” instead of being able to say “see you later.”
On Tuesday, Jan. 14, our old dog Chewy said goodbye to us. Mike, my husband, came home from town and when he went to let Chewy out, he found that he had passed away.
Like all animals, Chewy had a life story. Some animals that come to us as puppies and we are able to tell their full story. Others come into our lives and we only know a part of their story. Chewy came into our lives in April 2017.
The part of the story that we know is that Chewy was found in a ditch in Exeland with a bag of dog food. A passerby saw him and contacted Sawyer County’s animal control. Chewy had been savagely attacked by some unknown animal. His rear end had been ripped open with deep wounds, flesh was torn from his throat and there were puncture marks on his abdomen. Chewy was embraced by the Northwoods Humane Society and had several surgeries, tubes for draining fluids and medications. At the shelter he was a calm, bewildered old guy.
My friends at the shelter know that I have a super soft spot in my heart for older animals. I recently had to say goodbye to Cinnamon. Alecia asked me if I would take Chewy and, of course, the answer was yes. She described him as a calm dog that had good house habits.
On the afternoon that Chewy came home, I had another dog at the groomer. I left Chewy alone while I went to get Lola and when I returned I could not open the door. I came in another door and saw the reason. Chewy had had a major case of separation anxiety and had chewed the door molding off, thus preventing the door from opening. Mike took it in stride, repaired the situation and we braced ourselves for what was to come. Over the year, Chewy ate the house, destroyed my studio doors and decorated other door molding in the house. My studio doors are lined with plywood and 2-by-4s.
My studio became Chewy’s home when we left the house. Chewy also began to urinate in the house. When he went outside or inside, he would urinate massive quantities. I took him to the vet to see if he had an infection or bladder issue — something that would explain this and to see what could be done. Our vet determined that he had Cushing’s disease.
We also talked about his anxiety. Chewy was my Velcro dog. He followed me everywhere. Even when he was with me he was so anxious — pacing, heavy breathing, always on guard. He was given medication for Cushing’s disease and trazadone for the anxiety. (I had to chuckle as my doctor had given me trazadone to help with sleeping. Chewy got 100 mg and I only got 50 mg.)
The medications did several things. The trazadone helped his anxiety; he seemed more at peace with the world. The other medication addressed the urination and his hair began to regrow where he had had his surgeries.
Chewy had kind of an Eyore type of personality. Not much bothered him, other than being left alone. My guess is that he had been hit in the past as he was cautious when someone raised their hand for whatever reason. The other dogs did not bother him. He did not see well and could hear very little. He only barked when the other dogs told him to. He had a big deep bark. He did not wander. He walked right beside us. When we did the hill by our house he would do a little walking then sit down and wait for us to return.
His back legs began to get weaker. He was not enthused about doing the stairs but was determined to be where I was. Several weeks ago he had a seizure. I believe I was there for the first one. I thought he was dying. He fell to the ground went stiff and cried out and urinated. When it was over he acted like nothing happened. Our vet felt that he had a brain tumor and gave him medication to calm things. The seizures happened again and his hind legs were getting weaker. I knew that he was really failing. He was unable to get up at times and Mike and I would lift him, help him up the stairs and put rugs on the icy spots so he could get a grip when standing outside.
Having older animals is a joy but it also comes with the responsibility of making hard decisions. I knew that Chewy’s end was near. When I went to bed Monday night I sat with Chewy and asked him if he would pass away in his sleep. I wanted it to be his choice not mine. The next morning he was his usual self and was wagging his tail much more than usual. He did choose to pass away in his sleep — during his afternoon nap.
Chewy had the art of lying down in the doorway to my studio, by my bed, in the kitchen where I was working. I had mastered the art of stepping over him. I so miss having to take those steps. My big old “root beer-eyed” dog has said goodbye.
