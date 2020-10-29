Our Super Elves at the Northwoods Humane Society have come up with yet another wonderful idea — cookies!
Cookies for a Cause will bring you Christmas cookies made to order. Yup, beginning the first of November the Northwoods Humane Society will begin taking orders for Christmas cookies.
Who are these Super Elves? They are professional and longtime bakers Mary Timm, Glenda Von Arb, Kim Kral and Alecia Austin.
There are four categories of cookies. The first group will be 75 cents each and will include Grinch Cookies, Chocolate Dipped Butter Cookies, White Chocolate Dipped Ginger Cookies, Snickerdoodles, Coconut Macaroons and Molasses Crinkles. The second group of cookies, at $1 each, will include Black Forest Cookies, Double Chocolate Cheesecake Cookies, Spiced Cherry Bells, Pretzel Turtles, Butterscotch Coconut Drops and Pecan Tassies.
Group 3 at $1.50 each includes five-inch Royal Iced Decorated Sugar Cookies, White Chocolate Cranberry Pistachio Cookies, Turtle Cookies, Scotch O Roo’s and Chocolate Pretzel Snowmen. And the fourth group will be sold by the pound: $6 for ½ pound or $10 for 1 pound. It includes Fudge, Maple/Walnut or Eggnog, Peanut Brittle, Caramel Sea Salt Bark, White Chocolate Peppermint Bark, Chocolate Andes Candies Bark, Dark Chocolate Sea Salt Almonds and Cherry Bing Bars.
These cookies will be made fresh for you. Just tell us which of the following dates you would like to pick up your order: Dec. 3, 5, 10, 12, 17, 19, 23 or 24 between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. at the NHS Shelter.
To order, email the NHS shelter at paws@northwoodshumanesociety.org for an order form. At least one week’s notice is required for all orders. For an additional $5 you may have your orders gift wrapped.
The Super Elves want me to share with you that their cookies will have all the butter, flour, nuts and calories traditionally found in cookies — no substitutions.
Another “Cookie Monster” is our volunteer Pat Brummel. She and her team of volunteers make the dog biscuits we sell at the NHS Thrift Shop. This is a great way to help raise fund for the care of the animals and you can do it at home.
The recipe is as follows: ¼ cup cooking oil, 2 eggs, ½ cup of peanut butter, ¼ cup of honey or molasses, 2 ½ cups of oatmeal, 3 cups of flour and milk or water, as needed, up to one cup. Directions: Mix wet ingredients together. Add dry ingredients to wet mixture, adding milk or water to the mixture until pliable. Prepare jellyroll size pan with cooking spray or use parchment paper or foil. Press into pan, smoothing out mixture. (A rolling pin may help with this.) Then score into desired size pieces. (A pizza cutter works here.) Bake at 325 degrees for one hour. Remove from oven and break pieces apart when cool enough to handle, turning pieces over. Put back in the oven set at 200 degrees for two more hours. Biscuits should be very hard. Cook for the entire time until hard, otherwise treats will mold up if soft.
Bring the biscuits to the Thrift Shop and our volunteers will bag them. We can never have too many of these. They freeze well. Some supplies are available at the Thrift Shop. If you have questions, give Pat Brummel a call at (715) 462-4269.
By the way, these are great stocking stuffers for your dogs!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.