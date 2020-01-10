Twice in one day, two weeks ago, I felt rushes of gratitude. The first was at Marketplace, when I ran into Paddy Steavenson. Paddy told me that he knew that Art for Animals would take place this summer (we do it every other year) and that he was working on a special piece for the event. The last time we did Art for Animals he created a large steel fire pit with a hand-crafted poker. The time before that he did a beautiful end table of steel.
When I returned home that day after seeing Paddy, there was a telephone message from Jim Dier. Jim and his wife Marian are generous with their time and talents and I thought the call was going to be about the backpack program for the Hayward Community Food Shelf. I was so wrong!
Well, partially wrong. Jim was again sharing his talents and time but this time with the Northwoods Humane Society. I distinctly remember getting off the phone after our conversation and saying to Mike, my husband, “Really? How special is this — you won’t believe this!”
Jim has built a pedal airplane and wants to use it to raise funds for the care of the animals at the shelter. It is a children’s Flying Tiger Pedal Plane. As you can see from the picture, it is a piece of art. Here is Jim’s description of his creation:
“This children’s taildragger pedal plane is being offered to benefit the Northwoods Humane Society in Hayward, Wisconsin. Suitable for youngsters from 2 to 4 years old, this just completed Curtiss P-40 kit is fashioned after the 1941 Flying Tiger Squadron aircraft. Length from the spinner to the tail is 60 inches. Wing span is 60 inches (wings are not removable). The propeller spins when pedaled. Tail wheel steering is controlled using a stick in the cockpit. The plane is painted in camo motif.
The asking price for the plane is $600 with payment going directly to the Northwoods Humane Society. Give your youngster (or grandchild) the thrill of being the test pilot and proud owner of this wonderful toy. Shipping not available. Pickup will be in the Hayward, Wisconsin, area. For more information and questions, call Jim at (715) 462.3837. Please leave a message with your name, number and a good time to call back.”
Thank you Jim Dier and Thank you Paddy Steavenson!
A couple of thank you notes go to Donna and Eric Dreczko, organizers of Bingo for Paws, which is being held each Saturday afternoon at Fish Tales on Highway B, and this week’s team of Gil and Marty Zych and Lori Butala. Everything went smoothly and it was fun and profitable for NHS.
Also thank you to the team of volunteers that met Sunday at the NHS Thrift Shop to put Christmas away for the year, and to clean and bring out the Valentine items and a few Easter items. Shirley Girard, Vallie Szymanksi, Sharon Goodacre, Marty Zych, Pat Brummel, Paula Bilitz and I worked together like a well-oiled machine and accomplished the goal in about three hours. Like, Bingo, it was fun. Life is good!
Dates to Save
Every Saturday through May 16 — Bingo for Paws, Fish Tales on Highway B, 4 to 6 p.m.
Feb. 13-14 — Tour of Tastes, 6 p.m., Out of The Woods Winery
July 18 – Art for Animals
