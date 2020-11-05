Growth! The Northwoods Humane Society began in 1993 with an idea suggested by Berti Mackey and a desk donated by Pat Walling and the name “Our Pet Project.” The first location was in a room rented at the Robert Olson Insurance building on Highway 63. Storage and drop off was done at the Pet Stop on Highway B, which was owned by Marcia Smith, one of the founders of the Thrift Shop.
From there we moved to the Hayward Carnegie Library basement on Main Street. The library was moved to its current site and the library was made a commercial building. The Thrift Shop’s next location was on Main Street. Tragedy struck! The building burned and we were out of a home.
But what appeared as a tragedy turned into an opportunity. After searching the community for an appropriate space to rent we were introduced to possibility of the Norvado building on Third Street. Thank you, Teresa Moore and BJ Schwartzhoff! We rented this building and a year later we took out a loan and purchased it. We now have a home.
It is amazing how this “all volunteer” effort has grown. It is an essential part of our fundraising efforts of the Northwoods Humane Society and we are so grateful for every volunteer who works at the shop, to the shoppers and to the donors.
Barbara Hoeft, an NHS member of the board of directors, leads the mission at the Thrift Shop.
There are a variety of ways to help at the shop. This past Sunday, Jeanne Hornak, Shirley Girard, Sue Killinger and Sharon Goodacre worked on bringing the upcoming Christmas holidays alive. There is a sense of positive energy and it feels so good!
The NHS Thrift Shop is 100% staffed by volunteers who work timelessly to support the animals at the shelter. The animals are our focus — it is our mission to make sure NHS is able to help animals in need.
We have a consistent base of volunteers throughout the year, but we also have those who are here only in summer and fall. If you have time to donate and would like to get out of the house and join a great team, we would love to have you join us. Volunteers need to have good communication skills as we all interact with customers and are expected to represent the values of NHS.
We do provide orientation and training and team you up with experienced volunteers. You do not need to have retail experience, only a willingness to help support NHS. The store is currently open Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., but a lot of the work happens before the store opens. Applications are available online at northwoodshumanesociety.org or can be picked up at the store’s front desk.
Over the years we have found that volunteers like to focus on one or two specific tasks. Cashiers open the store, greet customers, ring up sales, bag purchases, close out the register and complete the end of the day report. Other volunteers accept donations from donors, sort donations and bring in the pricing room. Some volunteers tidy up, dust and clean the store during closed hours.
The pricing team has five focuses: the Thrift items, collectibles and jewelry, clothing, linens and books. The majority of donations are thrift items and clothing. These need to be sorted, cleaned and priced. Several volunteers focus on putting the items out on the floor – usually before the store opens.
Because of the pandemic, all volunteers must wear masks, social distance and sanitize. Customers must also wear masks.
We can use help in all areas. The shifts for all areas except cashiers are flexible and people can work 8 to 11 a.m., 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. or after 3 p.m.
People often ask what kind of things NHS can take. In terms of clothing and shoes, we need items in very good condition. Ask yourself if you would buy it as is. We are no longer doing the shoe drive which included all types of shoes.
We are not able to take exercise equipment, large pieces of furniture, baby furniture, computer equipment or broken or damaged items.
We love books — but like you, we cannot take those that are moldy, dirty or water damaged.
From a personal point of view, I find that I am in awe of those who volunteer, I enjoy working with each and every person and have made some new dear friends. I always have a fun time when I am there and I always come home tired but feeling good about what was accomplished. If you would like to join us, call the Thrift Shop at (715) 934-3121 and leave your name and phone number. The shop is located 15861 W Third Street in Hayward. For any other questions, please feel free to call me at (715) 634-4543.
