Northwoods Humane Society

I spoke with my sister recently. She lives in Chicago and she is involved in the world of theater and is a social advocate fighting for change, especially in the lives of women. She just returned from Key West, where she had a place by the ocean and took a week-long writers workshop. On her return to Chicago she had a variety of social engagements and meetings. She has a good life.
She asked me what I was up to. Well, I worked at the NHS Thrift Shop in the afternoon and then I met my friend Shirley at Out of the Woods Winery to talk to Dan and Jess about the upcoming fundraiser — Great Tour of Tastes, which will be held Feb. 13-14. I love this event. Then she and I and Carol walked down to TNT to check out the room that Tim and Ted said we could use for line dancing. While there we played Bingo for the Senior Center and had $1 hamburgers, which were delicious.
Tuesday I worked at Art Beat and played Rummikin that night with my husband. Wednesday was the NHS finance meeting, got my hair cut, went to Art Beat and then Mike and I went to TNT for an hour of line-dancing. Afterwards we went with BJ and Randy to Anglers Bar and Grill for burgers and nachos.
Thursday was a day at home working on artwork, getting paperwork in order, fighting with the computer. There was a meeting with Paula, Marty Vallie and I to plan our new format for Paws of Appreciation (it will be in May this year) and then dinner with our neighbors, Mark and Carol, this time at Angler’s Haven. Friday was another day of working at home, meeting about a dog walk for Musky Fest — partnering with See My Art and Ovarian Cancer Symptom Awareness and attending Patti Patefield’s wake. Losing her creates another hole in our community. Her husband, Ed Haugen, was warm and welcoming to all and commented that Patti was “‘a lot of fun.” What a loving comment.
Saturday was working at home on art, humane society and Art Beat needs and then Bingo for NHS at Fish Tales, followed by dinner at the Steakhouse with our neighbors, my friend Vallie and Mike’s mom, who is 98. I swear that the brandy manhattans are the best medicine for her.
I know my sister does not envy my life, but I would not trade it for the world. My week was embraced by the love of my husband, my friends and lots of animals. Plus, I got to wear my jeans everywhere, highlighted with a comfortable top.
Why am I writing on this subject? I guess it’s because I feel so grateful to be part of this community and that I had a lot of fun this week. I forgot to mention that I forgot to meet with Jim Dier to see the wonderful child’s plane that he created and sold, giving the proceeds to the Northwoods Humane Society. That is now a goal for this week. Sorry, Jim.
So, most of us have venues for fun. If you would like to have some more, put Paws for Bingo on your list. It happens every Saturday from 4 to 6 p.m. at Fish Tales on Highway B. Donna and Eric Dreczko coordinate it.
Line dancing is open to everyone. We are self-teaching ourselves. We have the cupid shuffle and electric slide down fairly well. We are all older, so we need to relearn each time. It is fun and it is a reasonable exercise. There is no cost — just come and dance.
Need some more fun? Join us at the NHS Thrift Shop. We welcomed new volunteers Darlene Prois and Amy Hanson. We could use a couple of hands in the pricing and cleaning area. Just leave your name and number at the shop or go online and fill out the volunteer application and Paula Blitz or Marty Zych will give you a call. The NHS Thrift Shop number is (715) 934-3121.
While we are having fun, we are also raising money to care for the animals at the Northwoods Humane Society Shelter. This week the shelter received some local surrenders of cats and dogs and also 12 from Texas through a transport. Most of these dogs are small. Remember, it is fun to walk the dogs and snuggle the cats at the shelter.
Valentine fun? We have the Great Tour of Tastes! There will be wine, cheese and accompaniments at 16 stations. This is our major winter fundraiser. The event will be held Thursday and Friday, Feb. 13-14, at Out of the Woods Winery. Tickets are limited and may be purchased at Redbery Books in Cable, Art Beat of Hayward, NHS Thrift Shop or Armstrong Insurance. For more information, call Shirley Armstrong at (715) 558-3164 or Lori Butala at (715) 558-1484.
Each guest will receive some love in the form of a special chocolate heart from Lynne Marie’s. Tickets are $40 each and the whole amount goes to the care of the animals. Food is provided by Donna Post, Shirley Armstrong, Lori Butala, Steve Menke and myself. We strive for excellence — you will not be disappointed. Wine is provided by Out of the Woods.
Dates to Save
Saturdays: (Except Feb. 15 and 22) Paws for Bingo, 4-6 p.m., Fish Tales
Feb. 13-14: Great Tour of Tastes, 6 p.m. both days, Out of the Woods Winery
May 18: Paws of Appreciation, 4 p.m., First Lutheran Church
