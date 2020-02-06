Happy New Year! Did you take the leap and bring a new-to-you dog into your family? Congratulations for taking that big step and making a lifelong commitment.
If this new member of your family is a puppy, approximately 8 weeks to 8 months old, you will want to puppy proof your home. Many adult dogs will have an understanding of house living if they were fortunate to live in a house as a pup. Therefore, the transition into your living spaces will go much more smoothly if you just pretend your new friend is a fun, carefree, inexperienced puppy.
Anything within reach can be fair game for a puppy to chew, so get down to your dog’s eye level and check the areas for things that might be fun to play with, or a danger if chewed. Chewing is calming for a nervous or stressed dog of any age.
Electrical cords should be hidden or tied up, cleaning supplies should be put up or behind secured doors. No more setting phones, glasses, key fobs, etc. within dogs reach. Shoes should be put in closets or up on racks. Garbage cans with lids stored out of reach can prevent a big mess. Barricades like child gates or portable play fencing are a big help when the dog is learning the “rules.”
No bad dogs, only careless people. Just as you cannot leave a human toddler unsupervised, you cannot do so with a puppy or dog unaccustomed to its new environment. Many dogs get confused or frustrated if given freedom of the whole house at once, so, take small steps. Be sure to check the yard area for dog hazards, too: wires, holes in fencing, sharp sticks, litter, children’s toys, etc.
Go slowly with any and all introductions. Let this new family member know where to find the necessities: crate, food and water bowls, and elimination area. Limit free run of the house and only supervise exploration to prevent errors. Do supervised short and sweet introductions to other family pets. No forcing face-to-face greetings as the friendships may take many months.
Everyone should have an escape route should they desire. Please do not overwhelm the dog with too many people trying to cuddle. Yes, this darling will be introduced to as many people as possible, but go at the dog’s pace. Stress signals can be panting, drooling, yawning, lip licking, big eyes, shaking.
People-meeting should be pleasant and rewarding. Introducing pup to people, places, situations and dogs requires your encouragement and positive reinforcement. Everything can be a fun game!
Everything you do with your pet is building a bond and a training foundation. Be prepared before bringing a pup home. Here are some of the basics: Have the proper size crate set up: too small, not comfortable; too large, may have room to use to potty in, too. Collar or harness with I.D. tag and a leash. Good quality food and bowls. Healthy training treats. Exercise pen or baby gates. Chew toys that will not break down into harmful pieces and become a choking hazard. Brushing equipment (depending on coat) and nail trimmer (never too early to introduce, just touching the feet). Have a veterinarian, groomer, trainer, pet sitter and emergency veterinary clinic. They can be valuable resources.
Establish house rules: All people living with the dog must be consistent so the dog does not become confused and frustrated, which leads to misbehaving. Have a family meeting to discuss wording, hand signals, on furniture or not, feeding time and responsibilities, etc. Basic obedience classes are a great help in focusing the family toward good training. Look for positive reinforcement fun methods and have as many in the family attend as possible.
Happy tail wags!
Dates to save
Saturdays: Paws for Bingo, 4-6 p.m. at Fish Tales, every Saturday except Feb. 15, Feb. 22
Feb. 13-14: Great Tour of Tastes, 6 p.m., Out of the Woods Winery
May 18: Paws of Appreciation, 4 p.m., First Lutheran Church
