Nice, warm temperatures for January are forecast again for this week. Many snowmobilers were out again this past weekend, and Jack Brown, our trail captain, said the trails were in very good condition.
The trails were scheduled to be groomed this past Monday, Jan. 27. Then on Monday, Feb. 3, the Musky Sno ATV/ Snowmobile club will have its monthly meeting at 6:30 p.m. at Ghost Lake Lodge. Everyone is welcome.
Here is a warning that I must give everyone relating to the warm temperatures we’ve been having. It is hard to predict what will be developing with the ice on our lakes and wetlands. Above-average temperatures are forecast this week again, so if you are out snowmobiling be careful and try to avoid any areas that appear to have slush or appear to have water on top of the ice. These areas can be very dangerous.
The trail that goes across Moose Lake is getting very slushy from Pine Point to the campground. Stay on the trail and keep moving. A friend of mine went through an area near Winter that was slushy and she ended up getting her machine stuck. It was hours later before she got her sled out to safe ground. Be careful!
Two Ice Rescue classes will be held within the next few weeks. The Winter Fire Department will host an Ice Rescue class at 8 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, and the Round Lake Fire Department will repeat the same type of class Feb. 8 for their members or people who could not make the class in Winter. It should be an excellent chance to learn more about ice rescue and prepare firefighters and EMTs for any type of emergency.
The Round Lake class will start at 8 a.m. at the Round Lake Town Hall and then will move to the Round Lake narrows near Round Lake Marina for the practical portion of the class. Yes, firefighters will be going in the water for their training. I will have more information on these classes in my Moose Lake column in the weeks to come.
Ice fishing has been slow on Moose Lake. Jack from Louie’s said he hasn’t seen many people out on the lake fishing. Joel Miller of Mystic Moose Resort told me he and a friend were out on the south end of the lake Jan. 26. Joel caught only one 15-inch crappie that he released. His friend spent a few more hours on the ice than him and did catch four nice crappies, a perch and one walleye. Sometimes it is the time of day that is important. Most of the fish were caught during the middle of the day.
Good news for Moose Lake property owners. MLIA president Tom Koehler reports that the Sawyer County Board officially approved the revised Regulatory Flood Elevation for the lake last week. The previous elevation of 1,377 feet has now been revised to 1,371.5 feet, a reduction of 5.5 feet, which will now remove most of the structures on the lake from the flood zone. Anyone currently paying for flood insurance should be able to get their lender to drop that requirement based on this new RFE.
Tom notes that when buying, selling or transferring property on the lake where a mortgage lender is involved, a Letter of Map Amendment will still be required. With the new RFE of 1,371.5 in place, very few people will have an issue securing one that proves their structures are not in the flood plain. This should help sales and transfers to close smoothly.
In addition, land use permits for new construction and extensive remodels also will be much easier to secure from the Sawyer County Zoning Department based on the lower RFE.
The MLIA Board started working on getting the RFE revised 16 months ago and it’s nice to see the requested revision finally be approved. Tom will provide a more detailed update at the MLIA board meeting Saturday, Feb. 1.
Pool results from Jan. 23 had Dean Broberg and Brad Daywitt taking first place. Second place went to Dave Arbs and Tom Koehler and the TP award went to Roger Winters and Dave Wiltrout.
This week’s birthday wishes go out to Robin Egge, Robin Laier and Derek Sorenson, all on Jan. 30; Joyce Loiselle on the 31st, Jack Levis on Feb. 2, Roger Winters on Feb. 3 and Paige Raymond on Feb. 5. There are no anniversaries this week.
Well, that is all we have for this week. Have a great week and stay safe!
Jim Onarheim can be reached at (715) 462-4448 or jonarheim@centurytel.net.
