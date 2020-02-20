This past Thursday evening the Round Lake Town Board voted down the proposal of adding a 4% lodging fee/room tax to the lodging bill for all short-term lodging or motel stays in the Town of Round Lake.
Lodging fees are very common no matter where you travel throughout the United States. This is an additional fee that is charged above the state sales tax. This could be an additional 4% to 7% that is commonly charged, depending on where you travel. I have paid as high as 13% in Chicago for all additional fees.
Wisconsin allows municipalities to charge this extra fee if it is used for promotional purposes for tourism. This fee is referred to as room fee, lodging fee or room assessment, depending on where you travel. This money is to be used to promote tourism for their area. That eases the burden for tourism promotion on the local taxpayer and puts it back on the traveler.
Hayward has been a tourist destination spot for close to 100 years and has relied on tourism to survive. Tourism and logging are the two largest industries in the state of Wisconsin, according to the Wisconsin Tourism office in Madison.
Many people rely on tourism for their main source of income, or at least their secondary source of income in our county. Many businesses have opened here just because we are a tourist destination spot. We are an area that supports and puts on world class events year-round, which brings tens of thousands of people here each year.
In order to keep all resorts, large business and small business healthy we must do an excellent job of marketing. We are in competition with many strong communities. It costs money to market our area. The Hayward Lakes Visitor and Convention Center promotes tourism the best it can with the dollars they generate through memberships and lodging fees collected from a few area townships. We also get some money currently from Sawyer County to help with our marketing efforts.
Let’s hope we can stay strong enough to be able to keep marketing our area, so we don’t lose any tourism business.
Last Saturday John Myhre, fishing guide from Moose Lake, and myself attended the Ice Fishing contest on Lac Courte Oreilles, the annual event sponsored by Walleyes for Northwest Wisconsin (WNWW). Rick Hasselquist, secretary for the organization, told me that they should end up with around 360 participants, including children, for this year’s event.
As of 1 p.m. we saw many perch being brought in to be registered, in addition to several 27- and 28-inch northern pike and several beautiful 14-inch crappies. One crappie measured 14.5 inches. The nice thing about this event is it is open to families. WNWW encourages parents to bring their kids to this event. Children are the future of this sport and we should expose them to as much fishing as we can.
The many kids I saw Saturday were really having fun They were very excited, even if they only caught a small fish. The focus was on just catching a fish. For more information about the event, read Terrell Boettcher’s article elsewhere in this paper.
Pool results from this past Thursday, Feb. 13, are as follows: Roger Winters and Dr. Dave Wiltrout took first place, Jack Brown and Darryl Enk took second, and the TP award went to Dean Broberg and Tom Koehler.
Many Round Lake firefighters and EMTs will be volunteering for the 47th annual American Birkebeiner cross-country ski race this coming Friday and Saturday. The Town of Round Lake Fire Department and EMTs have managed the Gravel Pit Aid Station for many years. We also get assistance from the Bloomer EMTs, who have been helping us out for the past eight years. It is going to be an exciting weekend for all. You meet many nice people from all over the world. What an experience!
Birthday greetings this week go out to Barb Nielsen on Feb. 21, Taylor Rose Adams (McCormick) on the 23rd, Gina Marie Richter on the 24th and Debbie Laier on Feb. 25.
Anniversary greetings go out this week to Dick and Sue Kruckenberg on Feb. 25.
That is all the Moose Lake area news for this week. Have a great Birkie week and enjoy the race. Stay safe out there.
Jim Onarheim can be reached at jonarheim@centurytel.net or (715) 462-4448.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.