Things cooled off last week and so did the fishing. I talked to a few people who were out fishing and they said the fishing was tough and when the wind blew it was cold. This week looks as though it should be warming up towards the end of the week, making it more enjoyable when we are out there. One friend of mine did catch just one smallmouth bass while fishing Moose Lake.
So far everyone has been doing good as far as fire prevention toward wildland fires in our area, although I hope I am not talking to soon. The fires we have had in the area have been controlled quickly and have been small. Keep up the good work, neighbors. If we get some more rain this week it should help to green things up.
I am sure everyone has heard enough about COVID-19, but here is one thing that I would like to share with everyone. The state of Wisconsin has chosen Hayward to be the location for a piece of federally funded coronavirus decontamination equipment that is designed to decontaminate N-95 respirator masks and some clothing.
The state of Wisconsin called Pat Sanchez, our emergency government director, in early March to see if she would be interested in accepting and getting individuals together that could be trained to run this piece of equipment.
Pat talked to Don Hamblin, fire chief for the town of Hayward, about possibly placing this equipment at the town of Hayward fire station. Don showed much interest in helping with this project; he took the ball and ran with it.
This equipment was delivered to the town of Hayward fire station the weekend of April 24. Training was held on Monday, April 27, conducted by George Gruetzmacher from the University of Wisconsin-Madison. Gruetzmacher is a consultant and engineer and what I would call an expert on communicable disease. I thought the training went very well and I was impressed with his presentation.
The equipment that was brought to Hayward is ultraviolet (UV) lighting. The UV lighting is what kills the virus, like sunlight but a lot stronger. There were about 15 of us that were trained on April 27. On May 5 we had more training amongst ourselves. The equipment is set up inside a metal trailer. The items that we will be decontaminating will be the N-95 masks, which are in short supply expensive to replace. 3M, manufacturer of the masks, has said as long as the masks are not damaged they can be cleaned or decontaminated up to five times.
On Monday evening, May 11, we will be decontaminating our first masks for another agency. We will be decontaminating masks for many hospitals and ambulance services throughout northwest Wisconsin. Other decontamination stations are in Green Bay, Milwaukee and Madison. For more information on this, please look for photos that were taken by Terrell Boettcher elsewhere in this week’s paper.
When we talk about face masks, I think there is a misconception on the type of protection that people get from a mask. The Center for Disease Control (CDC) encourages people to wear a simple face mask to protect other people from your sneeze or cough. This mask should be worn while out in public. This type of mask will give you some protection but very little from an airborne virus.
There are surgical masks, dust masks, dental masks and medical procedure masks which are referred to as simple face masks. These types of masks are not respirator masks. A respirator-type mask is the only type of mask that will seal tightly around your face and nose to protect you from airborne contaminates such as COVID-19.
A face mask is a loosely fitting mask that protects the people around you from your coughs and sneezing. This type of mask that most of the people you see wearing give little protection from what we breath in, but stops what you breath out. This is not approved as a respirator-type mask. The N-95 3M mask gives you 95% protection from airborne contaminants. Besides COVID-19 we may have heard about anthrax, tuberculosis & Sars. These are all airborne viruses that can be brought into our body, bypassing a loose-fitting face mask. A respirator-type mask is designed to seal tightly around our face and hopefully seal out these viruses.
For more information of the difference between a respirator mask and a simple face mask please take the time to watch the video link that I have included. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ovSLAuY8ib8
Birthday greetings this week go out to Sharon Streiter on the 15th, Alan Richter and Mary Dombeck on the 16th; and Mark Stuettgen on May 20. Happy anniversary to Derek and Carla Sorenson, whose anniversary is on May 19.
Well, that is all we have for this week. Remember if you have any news items please give me a call at 715-462-4448; or send it to me by e-mail at jonarheim@centurytel.net so I can include it in the column. Have a great week enjoy our beautiful, spring-like weather. Remember, stay safe!
