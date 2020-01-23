Moose Lake was buzzing with snowmobilers this past weekend. Many area businesses say it was the busiest weekend of the year for snowmobiling because of our good snow conditions and Monday being Martin Luther King Day, which is a holiday for many people.
I saw many out-of-state license plates on vehicles. We had just two snowmobile-related injuries this past weekend where we had to transport patients to the hospital.
Jack from Louie’s Landing said the Moose Lake area trails are in great condition, especially after last Saturday’s snow. An excellent base is now topped off with several inches of new snow.
Our road crew consisting of Doug Laier and Jed Imm did a wonderful job of clearing our roads after last Saturday’s snowstorm. These guys work all hours of the day just to keep our roads passable. We can be very thankful to have two very committed employees working for the Town of Round Lake. Thanks, guys, for everything you do.
The storm named Jacob dumped approximately six inches of snow on the Moose Lake area. After the snow fell the wind picked up to around 20 to 30 mph with gusts rearranging everything. On Saturday night I was responding to an ambulance call at about 10 p.m. and had to be very careful to avoid the many snow drifts blowing across Highway CC where it crosses the Chippewa Flowage, just south of the Landing.
Some of the drifts that we encountered, were one to two feet deep. Some of these drifts partially blocking at least one lane of traffic on CC. I have always said if you slow down you will speed up, meaning that by slowing down you make fewer mistakes and at least arrive on scene so you can help the person in need.
On Tuesday evening, Jan. 14, the Moose potluck dinner was held at Louie’s Landing. Potlucks are held on the second and fourth Tuesdays of every month during winter. I attended the dinner to enjoy some of the best home cooking on Moose Lake. There were many hotdishes, along with specialty items. The dessert table was my favorite. Thirty-six area people attended the meal and everyone I talked to had good things to say about the food. People started showing up around 6 p.m. and the food was served at 6:30. By 8 p.m. everyone had left for home. It is always good to get out and visit with everyone you know and have a good meal.
Pool League last Thursday was short on players, with just six men showing up to form three teams. After all shots were made, Roger Winters and Darryl Enk took first place, Dean Broberg and Brad Daywitt took second and the TP award (Toilet Paper, if some of you forgot what TP stands for) was given to Tom Koehler and Jack Brown. Everyone had a great time, even though it was a small group.
Pool League is open to anyone in the area who would like to play. Normally by 10 p.m. everything is over. Pool starts at 6:30 every Thursday evening at Louie’s Landing. Everyone is a very novice player (there are no experts playing here). Hope to see you there sometime.
For information on the Town of Round Lake government, check townofroundlakewi.org. For Moose Lake Improvement Association (MLIA) information, visit MLIAhaywardwi.org.
A very special birthday greeting this week goes out to our son, Jarred James Onarheim, who will be celebrating with his family on Jan. 23. Jarred and his family live in Chaska, Minnesota, and he has done a lot of snowmobiling in the Hayward area. After having two young sons he is finding out that he must slow down a little. He can’t get up here as often as he did in the past.
Other birthday greetings go out to Mike Haegle on the 23rd, Mike Ross on the 26th, Tracy Sanders and Joan Bajek Runice, both on the 27th, Joan Henchel on the 28th and Lisa Butterfield on Jan. Happy birthday to all. Emerson and Dorothea Haegle are celebrating their anniversary on Jan. 23. Happy anniversary!
Well, that’s it for this week. If you have any news that you would like to have included in upcoming weeks please contact me. I can only do it with your help and input. Have a great week and stay safe!
Jim Onarheim can be reached at (715) 462-4448 or jonarheim@centurytel.net.
