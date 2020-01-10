Moose Lake resident Dr. Kenneth Boyd, 81, passed away on Dec. 25, 2019 in Fort Worth, Texas. He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Jeanne Boyd; daughter, Becky (Darold) Hubbard and son, Matt (Carrie) Boyd; two granddaughters and several nieces and nephews.
Dr. Boyd was a longtime faculty member and researcher at Duquesne University. He retired after 30 years and moved with his wife to Hayward to enjoy life on Moose Lake. During his retirement years he loved fishing, boating, woodworking and painting. When his health declined, they decided to move closer to their children in Fort Worth, Texas.
A private burial will be held with the family later. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Alzheimer’s Association. Ken will be missed by many Moose Lake residents. Our sympathy goes out to Jeanne and their family.
Our snowmobile trails are really improving. Our groomers are doing an excellent job. Jack Brown, our area trail captain, is an excellent team leader. We owe our thanks to Jack and his crew for a great job on our Moose Lake area trails. We may have some of the best maintained trails in the county.
Jack informed me that he had a great group of people watching the Minnesota Vikings football game last Sunday. The Vikings defeated the New Orleans Saints 26-20 in overtime. It was a fun time for all Vikings fans.
Pool League met last Thursday at Louie’s Landing with five teams participating. First place was awarded to Dave Wiltrout and Darryl Enk. Second place went to Don Rossiter and Fred Madsen, and the TP award went to Brad Daywitt and Dean Broberg. Everyone enjoyed themselves playing some very competitive games of pool. Everyone is invited to attend on Thursday evenings at 6:30 p.m. We are all very novice players that just want to have fun.
Fishing has been very slow on Moose Lake in the past few weeks. Those who have been on the lake have not shared any good stories with me to pass along. I have a feeling it may be because of the holidays and the questionable ice conditions.
I read that two snowmobile riders died and a third survived after their machines plunged into a lake in north-central Wisconsin. The Oneida County Sheriff's Office received a 911 call about snowmobiles and their riders in the water on Lake Nokomis at about 3 a.m. Sunday. Authorities arrived and found that three snowmobiles and three riders had gone into the water. One rider was able to get out and make the 911 call. The other two riders did not make it, according to the sheriff's office. Be careful out there!
My first sport show is this coming weekend at the River Center in St. Paul. The Minnesota Sport Show starts run from Thursday through Sunday, Jan. 9-12. It is a very large show with many resorts and vendors participating. It will feel good to get out and talk fishing and promote the Hayward Lakes area. Joel Miller from Mystic Moose resort will be helping me with the show. Many good speakers are scheduled.
This week’s birthday wishes go out to Noah Richter on Jan. 11 and Eli Richter on Jan. 15. There is only one anniversary this week. Happy anniversary to Tom and Zanna McFerson, who will be celebrating on Jan. 10.
Well, that’s the news for this week. Have a great week and stay safe out there.
Jim Onarheim can be reached at (715) 462-4448 or jonarheim@centurytel.net.
