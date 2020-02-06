With the Super Bowl behind us, the football season is officially over. The Packers and Vikings did very well this year. We can perhaps say that both teams went farther than any of us expected. I’m sure most of you know by now the Kansas City Chiefs won this year’s Super Bowl game last Sunday evening with a fantastic 4th quarter come-from-behind performance.
Snook Sanders informed me that their neighbor, Rick Ritter, passed away on January 21. Rick lived on County Hwy. S in the house that Larry Ramsell once lived in. Rick always loved to work on mechanical things. Lawn mowers were his favorite, but if it had a gas engine Rick would love to repair it. In fact, several years ago he repaired a riding lawn mower for me. He will be missed.
Potluck dinner was held at Louie’s on Jan. 28. There were about 30 area neighbors who got together and exchanged some very good conservation. The food as usual was great. It must be my sweet tooth because I love the desserts. I’m sure everyone had a good time. By eight o’clock everyone was starting to head for home.
This coming Saturday, Feb. 8 is the Lions Club Pre-Birkie. It normally is two weeks prior to the American Birkebeiner cross-country ski race. I will be working on one of the ambulances that will be available for the event. We must be available for the event from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. We hope there are no major problems but we must be prepared. This is a fundraiser for the Lions club.
On that same day the Round Lake Fire Department will be having Cold Water Rescue training. The training starts at the Round Lake Town hall with a four-hour classroom session. A PowerPoint presentation will be given by the instructor who works for WITC out of Rice Lake. He will also cover the tying of different knots working with rescue ropes. This will all be done inside before the fun begins.
After lunch everyone will then meet at the Round Lake Marina for the practical portion of the class. Yes, we will be going into the cold water. At the Round Lake narrows there is open water, so Training Officer Mark Gritzmacher chose that spot for our training. Those who will be in the water will be wearing a special suit called a Mustang suit. This is an insulated suit, so it is not that bad.
I will not be able to attend this training because of my commitment of working ambulance for the Pre Birkie. Last Saturday, Feb. 1, the Winter Fire Department had this same training. I attended that training session. This class was taught by First Asst. Chief Don “Bumper” Bergstrom from the Birchwood Fire Department. Don is also Ambulance Director for Birchwood. This class was taught through Wisconsin Indianhead Technical College (WITC) in Rice Lake.
All the training equipment was supplied by WITC. Eleven of us, including Chief John Holm, attended the training, which concluded at 3 p.m. We had our classroom session at the Winter Fire Department, which took most of the morning. We then moved to Lake Winter where the Fire Department had cut an 8 by 8-foot hole through the ice.
The instructor then would put one person into the water with his special suit on and a safety rope attached to him while pretending that he was in trouble. Two members of the fire department with their special Mustang Suits on would go out to the victim. One firefighter would get into the water with a safety rope attached to him, come up behind the person and attach a rope around his chest. The second rescuer who was standing close by would give a signal to those on shore to start pulling the person out of the water. We had over 200 feet of rope extended from shore to the open water. Fire Chief John Holm felt the training went very well. He said that there will always be chaos if you ever have a real situation like this where someone’s life is on the line. By having this training, you will now have organized chaos which can be managed.
Everyone I talked to felt the training was very valuable. The Round Lake firefighters are looking forward to their training this Saturday.
Pool League this past Thursday had Roger Winters and Tom Koehler taking first place. Second place was taken by Dean Broberg and Brad Daywitt. The TP award was given to Dave Wiltrout and Patty Miller.
The MLIA Board of Directors met last Saturday at Louie’s Landing. There was some very good discussion on many different items. Please go to the MLIA website for the minutes of the meeting.
Well, that is all we have for this week. If you have any news that you would like to have included in any of the upcoming weeks please contact me. I can only do it with your help and input. Send your items of interest to myself Jim Onarheim at (715) 462-4448 or jonarheim@centurytel.net
For information on the Town of Round Lake government, check the website: townofroundlakewi.org. For Moose Lake Improvement Association (MLIA) information, view the website at MLIAhaywardwi.org.
Have a great week and stay safe!
