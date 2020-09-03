On Thursday, Sept. 3, the Moose Lake Improvement Association board of directors will meet at 9 a.m. at Louie’s Landing. Joe Dwyer will discuss the new Moose Lake directory, which is in the final stages of completion. Joe will report on the advertising that goes in the directory and what is left to do before it goes to print.
Our President Tom Koehler will discuss the Loon Watch program and the need for a replacement of a loon ranger, the volunteer who monitors the loons on the lake. Tom will also ask the board about new projects that perhaps we can still get accomplished this fall. One suggested project is to repair the shelter and dock on the Little Moose River. Replacing and building new Osprey platforms is another possibility. He will also be asking the board about other fall projects that can be done, so if you have any ideas please let us know.
Doc Grayson will tell us the possible date for removing the hazard buoys for the winter. Dr. Dave Wiltrout will bring us up to date on the invasive vegetation in Moose Lake and what was found this past summer by his volunteers. Cary McDonald will report on the flower gardens, and Sharon Haak will bring us up to date on happenings with the Town of Round Lake government.
Joe Dwyer and Jan Stapleton recently informed me they just got a new female chocolate Lab puppy named Bella. Bella is 12 weeks old and was one of seven puppies in the litter. Joe and Jan picked the puppy up from Jim Moran, who lives in Mellen and works for the Ashland newspaper.
Joe and Jan just love their new puppy. Their other chocolate Lab, Jazz, now has a new friend to play with. Jan told me that Bella is extremely easy to train. She also said they take her for 1½-mile walks twice a day. Bella joins two other new puppies on Moose Lake — Marilyn Karns’ puppy named Willie and Lynn Schuman’s golden retriever puppy named Freja. Congratulations, Joe and Jan, on the new addition to the Brown Dog Cabin.
Sawyer County firefighters had electrical power line training on Aug. 26 at the Jump River Electrical office located on Highway B. Thirty-five county firefighters attended the 90-minute session, which consisted of a video presentation, powerpoint instruction and a hands-on demonstration by Jump River linemen.
The five presenters stressed the importance of safety, explaining the need to protect the area where power lines may be knocked down from a windstorm or an accident. They also encouraged us to call them in the event of a structure fire and assured us they would get to the location as soon as possible to turn off the electricity.
After the training Fire Chief Marv Mullet of the Bass Lake Fire Department served us grilled hamburgers with lots of bacon, potato salad, chips, beans and soda. Thanks, Marv, for your good cooking and generosity. After the meal, all firefighters were able to look over the equipment that was used during the training.
I must apologize for missing Bill O’Brien’s birthday in last week’s ML News and his and Carrie Jo’s anniversary date. Bill O’Brien’s birthday was Aug. 24, and their anniversary, also on Aug. 24, marked 35 wonderful years for them. Happy belated birthday, Bill, and happy belated anniversary wishes to you both.
A friend of mine from Eau Claire visited Sunday to show me his new boat and get some pointers on his depth finder and trolling motor. Both pieces of equipment are much more sophisticated than what he had before, so he asked for a little help. He has fished Moose Lake in the past so he asked if we could go out on the Chippewa Flowage because he heard so much about this body of water.
After the electronics “seminar,” we fished for about four hours, getting many bites using a nightcrawler and a ¼-ounce jig. We were into some smaller fish so we moved to some deeper water and started catching larger fish. We only landed one 17-inch walleye so at the end of the day it was released. We also caught some smaller walleyes and one crappie. It was a fun afternoon and we had some good conversation. The water temperature was 73 degrees.
Moose Lake still has been a little slow; there were no good reports this past week. This week I will be fishing Moose twice with another friend who is coming up from southern Wisconsin. We also will be canoeing the West Fork of the Chippewa River. I hope I will have a report for you next week on some nice smallmouth bass.
Birthday greetings this week are extended to Amanda Brug on Sept. 3, Tom Rudolph on the 4th, Eric Tamm and Lynn Egge, both on the 6th, and Bob Zaborsky and our good friend Ethel Richter, both on Sept. 8, and Laura Berlage and Fred Taylor both have their birthdays on Sept. 9. Happy birthday to all.
Anniversary wishes this week go out to Doug and Brianne Sanders, who will be celebrating on Sept. 8.
Well, that is all we have for this week. Keep the news coming my way, enjoy the beautiful 70-degree summer days and cool nights for sleeping. Remember, wear your mask, keep your distance and stay safe.
Jim Onarheim can be reached at jonarheim@centurytel.net or (715) 462-4448.
