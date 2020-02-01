Meet Your Neighbor: Collette Lambert

She’s “Coco” to her grandchildren and to employees and many friends, but Collette M. Lambert, president of Hidden Bay Sports, manages to run a company and keep her friends and family close to her.
Born in Chicago, Collette lived there until her father was transferred to Indianapolis due to work when she was 7 years old.
“Once or twice a month my mother would make a tuna casserole to be eaten in the car and we would make the five-to-six-hour ride to see my grandparents. Mom was a stay-at-home mom who loved to sew. My father was a salesman for Salerno Cookies and we always had cookies in the house, (yum, butter cookies!). I have a younger brother and sister.
“I was lucky to have grown up in a time of innocence — riding the ‘L’ to downtown Chicago when I was only 12 with another friend. We were never afraid. When I was a little older, on Saturdays I would hop on my bike with my best friend and we would go all over the west side, sometimes not coming home until dark. If we were playing in the neighborhood, my father’s whistle would bring us home.”
Where did you go to school?
“I attended Catholic grade and high school and while working for a dentist my senior year, I attended classes at Indiana University.”
How did Hayward become home?
“My husband, Ron, and I used to vacation around Hayward and decided it would be a great place to raise our family. At the time we only had three children, but when we had saved enough money to move and to buy a place here, we had five! When we moved, our youngest was only two and a half years old.
After we moved to Hayward our family purchased several businesses and I always worked at them, along with our children. One of the most interesting jobs I had was to be hired by Tony Wise to do all the engraving on the trophies for the Birkie for years 2 to 10. By then the number of entrants was getting rather large and the engraving was hired out. It was a lot of fun — working well into the night at the old ski shop and also helping with the awards ceremony.
Ron loved to travel and went to 48 of our 50 states. The most thrilling was going on a cruise to Alaska, visiting so many beautiful places and then being caught in a Sea of Alaska storm that lasted all day and brought waves that crashed over the top of the boat. Truly, I do not care to experience that again!
I have been very fortunate to experience going overseas five times, have seen so many beautiful places and countries, and hope to return again to Ireland to visit cousins there.”
Give us the history of Hidden Bay Graphics.
“Hidden Bay Graphics was started in 1989 when two of our children were getting married, wanted to settle in Hayward and needed jobs.
At the time we owned Rivkins and had a tiny ‘Alley Bargain’ store behind the building on Third Street where the NHS Thrift Store currently is.
There was a need for a local screen printer and embroidery business, as the nearest was 90 miles away
So we went to several industrial shows, purchased equipment and started Hidden Bay. We set up a small screen printing business and before too long there was the need for embroidery as well — and more space.
We then purchased the building next to Rivkins as another retail space and then set up, in the basement, our cut-and-sew business. That grew more quickly than we anticipated and by 1998 we knew we needed to look into a different location and more space.
We purchased land on Dyno Drive and moved into a 15,000-square-foot building; we also jumped from five to 29 employees.
In December 2018 Hidden Bay Graphics was purchased by one of our employees and moved to Highway B near the Lumberjack Bowl. Tragically, on Oct. 2 of last year their entire building was destroyed by fire. They are currently operating out of a building in Windmill Square and are going to rebuild — so business is as usual.
With the sale, that left us with the sport end of our business in the Dyno Drive location, with 12 employees and production of over 60 custom sublimated sports clothing items and accessories.
One of our bigger projects is working with the American Birkebeiner and producing the many variety of bibs for the American Birkebeiner.
Now, the many businesses we have owned, as well as Hidden Bay Sports, are all coming full circle. On Jan. 21 — just a week ago — we announced to our employees that Hidden Bay Sports has been purchased by Mr. Mike Holden of “Screen Graphics” in Superior. Some of his employees will be in Hayward training for the next few weeks and all equipment will be moved at the end of February. At that time, our building will be vacant and for sale.
When this has all taken place, hopefully there will be some down time, a little travel and a little shenanigans with my children and grandchildren that are close by and never fail to include me in the fun. I am truly very blessed and very loved!”
What are your favorite memories of Hayward?
“Raising our children in a community where you walk up and down Main street, know nearly everyone, and there is never a time, if you are in need of something, that the whole town doesn’t come together.
We have a very giving community. No event is held where volunteers are needed and an abundance of help is not offered. At Hidden Bay, we have employees who have been with us for over 14 years. We are a family; I love that!”
Some of the challenges along the way?
“My biggest challenge came in 2013 when my husband died. We were married 53 years.
I had to come out of retirement to run our company. Even though I had three children and a son-in-law who worked in the business, I needed to step forward and help them succeed.
We have five children: four girls and one boy. We have 11 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Not all live close by, but FaceTime is a wonderful thing.”
What would you say to career women these days?
“A lot of working women feel that to compete in today’s world they need to have a hard shell and work long hours — but in doing so, our families are left behind. Foremost, never lose your femininity. When you let that happen, you lose respect, not only for yourself but also from your co-workers and your employees. Don’t be afraid to stick up for your values and for what you know to be right. Treat people fairly and the respect you show co-workers and employees will be shown to you tenfold.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.