Wading knee-deep in a stream, swinging a bug net through grass, and building a forest fort are just a few ways that a junior naturalist might spend a summer morning. The long-running program will welcome families back to the Cable Natural History Museum this year.
Now in its 31st year, the Junior Naturalist summer program has become a tradition in many families in the Cable area and beyond. The program serves children entering kindergarten through sixth grade and offers environmental education through games, art and outdoor exploration.
In light of the challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic and with the health of the Cable community in mind, museum staff made the decision to change the format this year. Families will have the opportunity to drop by the museum and participate in several activity stations in the backyard. Activities will include nature-related crafts, games, experiments and guided outdoor explorations. Programs begin July 6.
A grant from the Xcel Energy Foundation has made it possible for these programs to be free for everyone. The foundation’s continued support of the Junior Naturalist program has ensured that the museum can continue connecting children of all backgrounds to the outdoors.
For more information, visit the Cable Natural History Museum website at www.cablemuseum.org/junior-naturalist-programs.
