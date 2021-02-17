The Birchwood School District has begun registration for 4- and 5-year-old kindergarten students for the 2021-2022 school year for Birchwood Elementary School, Birchwood Public Montessori and Bobcat Virtual Academy (5-year-old Kindergarten only).
Children who are ready to register include those who will be 4 years old on or before Sept. 1 (4-year-old kindergarten) or those who will be 5 years old on or before Sept. 1 (5-year-old kindergarten).
To register their children, parents should: contact the Birchwood School Office at (715) 354-3471 to provide demographic information, and inform the school the desired educational setting: Birchwood Elementary School, Birchwood Public Montessori or Bobcat Virtual Academy.
Families who reside outside the Birchwood School District but wish to enroll in the district must complete the Wisconsin Open Enrollment form before April 30. Available online or in the Birchwood School Office.
The Birchwood School District provides an extended day learning program for all 4K students in the afternoon, Monday through Thursday. For more information, contact the Birchwood School Office at (715) 354-3471.
