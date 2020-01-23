The crowd for the women’s march Saturday morning, Jan. 18, in Hayward called Women Rising 2020 attracted fewer participants than the 2019 march, but those who came out did not let the six to eight inches of overnight snow and cold temperatures curb their enthusiasm.
Roughly 30 people, including a few men, lined the north side of the street facing traffic at the Highway 63-27 intersection and held up signs encouraging women to rise up and become involved and stand up for women’s issues. One sign read “Women’s Issues are Human Issues.”
The Women’s March movement began in 2017 the day after the inauguration of President Donald Trump.
Several who participated in the 2017 event subsequently went on to form Up North Engaged, a local grass roots advocacy group that encourages local participation in government and advocates for voting rights and protecting constitutional rights.
As it did in 2019, Up North Engaged organized this year’s march.
“Thank you all for coming,” said Pamela Osborne, a member of Up North Engaged and Women’s March organizer. “We are marching. We are rising. In Denver right now and all over the world, women are marching. Here in Hayward, no matter how cold, here we are. How is exciting is that!”
What originally began as a one-day event in 2017, she said, has “evolved into a national movement,” inspiring women to run for office and become involved in issues and politics. She credited recent women’s action in Washington, D.C. with diffusing potential war with Iran following an air strike in Iraq that killed an Iranian general.
“People ask me, ‘What do you hope to accomplish?’” she said. “Well, we’ve accomplished all kinds of things. We have more women running for office than we’ve ever seen. In 2018, we saw a record number of women.”
Osborne said in Colorado (lower house) and in Nevada women are the majority in the respective state legislatures, and she noted that in 2019 the first Native American women and first Muslim women were sworn into Congress.
“Does this work?” she asked. “Hell, yeah! Because we are doing what we need to do.”
Osborne encouraged marchers to support Democrats Tricia Zunker running in the special election for the 7th District Congressional seat and Lisa Neubauer for Wisconsin Supreme Court.
After 15 minutes of standing with their signs at the Highway 63-27 intersection, the marchers made their way up Main Street to the Sawyer County Courthouse, where they gathered as a group for speeches and testimonials.
