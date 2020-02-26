David Sohns was driving down his quarter-mile driveway at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 22 off Hendricks Road in the Town of Springbrook, Washburn County, when he came over a hill and noticed something across the entrance.
It was a dead timber wolf.
From nose to tail, it was nearly five feet long with a long, healthy fur coat. It appeared to be a yearling, possibly 1 ½- to 2-years old.
“I couldn’t get around it,” he said. “It blocked the whole driveway with the snow bank.”
He added, “I was in disbelief that something like this could happen. You could see the entrance wound on the animal and where it bled out. It died right there.”
Sohns said it looks as though the wolf was shot from Hendricks Road because there was no blood trail, no trail showing it had been dragged, and no human footprints.
After he discovered the wolf, Sohns called the Washburn County sheriff’s department. A deputy arrived and made calls to other agencies.
Later in the afternoon, a Department of Natural Resources (DNR) official arrived and took photos.
Dave Zebro, Northwestern Wisconsin DNR Warden, said the DNR is investigating.
The gray or timber wolf is a federally protected endangered species. It is against the law to shoot one.
Sohn said he had never seen a wolf on his property but has seen a track back in the woods.
The wolf, he said, had to have been shot between 3:30 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. Saturday morning.
Sohns said he didn’t hear a shot, but if someone did shoot down his driveway that person was also shooting in the direction of his home, which concerns him in terms of his family’s safety.
Sohns posted a photograph of the dead wolf on his Facebook page. When asked if he thought someone placed the dead wolf in his driveway to make a statement of some sort, Sohns said there is no evidence it was placed there deliberately.
And he doesn’t see why someone would want to make a statement on his property. Sohns said he is not a wolf advocate and would defend a family member or pet from a wolf attack, but he would not illegally shoot a wolf. He said that wolves have their role in nature, too.
“Everything has a niche,” he said. “Every plant and animal has a niche.”
And he feels saddened the wolf was killed.
“It was just a beautiful animal,” he said.
Tips
Anyone with information on the wolf shooting can call the DNR Hotline to leave a tip at 1 (800) TIP-WDNR or 1 (800) 847-9367 or go online to report a violation at https://dnr.wi.gov/contact/hotline.html.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.