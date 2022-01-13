The Wisconsin Singers announced Thursday, Jan. 13 that they are canceling their Jan. 15-16 shows in Hayward due to COVID.
The Singers had been scheduled to perform concerts at 7 p.m. this Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at the ADS Auditorium at Hayward High School.
Hayward High School Choir director Ben DiSera said that “The Wisconsin Singers' director and their group have decided to cancel their show in Hayward this weekend due to unforeseen circumstances.
“Right now we are having a conversation about a possible reschedule date. So I will let everyone know if that happens as soon as I know,” DiSera said.
“If you bought tickets already, please make sure to keep them until you hear from me whether we will reschedule the show or not,” DiSera added. “I have all the cash and checks from the ticket sales still in my possession and they have not been deposited yet.
“If we are able to reschedule the show, I will send out a message to everyone and we will deal with refunds, etc. at that time.
