Wildfire danger season is here

It’s that time of year to think about spring, wildfire danger.
Recently, 12 counties in the central area of the state were in Red Flag Warning with low humidity, high winds and high temps driving up the danger of a wildfire.
“May is the usual peak month for wildfires,” said James Kujala, Hayward Forest Ranger for the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR). “We are going through that time when the pine moisture is dipping down and there’s still a lot of dead grass about that typically marks the peak forest fire season.”
Fortunately, this year, he said, the area has experienced rains every three or four days that has helped keep the danger lower.
Another factor helping is burning permits have been suspended this spring.
Kujala said the actual reason for suspending the burning permits is to reduce the number one risk for a wildfires — debris burning.
Concern for reducing wildfires is being heightened during the COVID-19 pandemic, said Kujala, for fear of first responders gathering to address a fire where they might spread the novel coronavirus amongst themselves.
The periodic rains and suspension of burning permits have resulted in fewer spring wildfires this year, with 260 fires year to date in 2020 for the state, compared to 318 at the same time in 2019.
So far there have only been three wild fires in Sawyer County, including a Monday, May 4, grass fire out by Northwoods Beach in the Town of Bass Lake.
But Kujala said it only takes a couple days of low humidity, high winds and higher temps to put the county in Red Flag Warning danger.
Concerning how fast conditions can change, he notes the May 2013 Germann Road Fire in Douglas County — the largest forest fire in Wisconsin over the last three decades that burned up nearly 8,000 acres — occurred just days after snow melt.
Firewise
Spring is that time of year that the DNR reminds home owners living in rural areas to survey their structures to make them more “Firewise” or able to survive a wildfire.
Homeowners can improve their firewise-readiness by removing flammable material such as dry leaves and pine needles or firewood at least 30 feet from a structure and thinning trees and brush out 100 feet away.
Several homes that survived the 2013 Germann Road Fire survived, in part, because they had wide swaths of green grass surrounding them.
Firewise measures also include making sure driveways can accommodate a larger fire truck on the premises, preferably with enough room for the truck to turn around and face away from the structure.
Kujala said in a triage situation, where there are several homes in danger of wildfire, the priority is addressing those structures where firefighters’ lives are not in danger, so improving the firewise status of a property may not only help a structure survive a wildfire but help ensure that it’s a space where firefighters can safely fight an approaching wildfire.
To motivate those who think they will never have a wildfire in their backyard because they’ve never seen a wildfire, Kujala asks homeowners to consider that if they have oak or pine trees on their property, sometime in history there’s probably been a fire through the area, because both types of trees typically depend on fire to propagate.
