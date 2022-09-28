...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 26.
* WHERE...Portions of east central, north central and northeast
Minnesota and north central and northwest Wisconsin.
* WHEN...Until 8 AM CDT this morning.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
Areas adjacent/near Lake Superior will likely remain above
freezing but may still receive frost.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
&&
The Hayward Area Memorial Hospital is working in collaboration with the Sawyer County Record to bring you Wellness Wise — practical health information you can use. Each month we will publish an article generated by our staff, providers and physicians to address questions they are frequently asked or provide education on topics they believe will improve the overall health and well-being of our community. We hope you find the articles informative and that you learn more about the services available right here and the exceptional members of our team who are here to care for you.
— Cherie Morgan, Marketing & Communications Director
