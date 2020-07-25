There’s a Facebook meme of a fellow wearing a face mask who pulls a cord on the mask and it opens up so he can serve himself a bite to eat, then he releases the cord and the mask closes.
It’s humorous because the guy is trying to follow COVID-19 precautions, but by opening it up to eat he defeats the purpose of wearing a mask.
Creating a mask that allows eating might be unrealistic, but four Sawyer County inventors, all of whom wear masks because they are at high risk for COVID-19, have come up with a mask that allows for drinking.
It’s officially called the Hole Hearted, Self-Sealing Drinking Mask.
The mask features a plastic grommet in the middle of a cotton mask with an elastic band behind that allows a straw to be inserted through it. When the straw is withdrawn the elastic seals the hole.
The inventors are Mike and Mary Bloomquist, owners of Woodhaven Resort on Callahan Lake, along with friends and bar patrons Ann Swanson and Sandra Schmoeckel.
Swanson asked Mary, who has created and donated over 200 masks, if she could create a mask to allow a straw for drinking. Mary took up the challenge and returned with a mask with a buttonhole in front, but Swanson found she needed two hands to get the straw in, so it was back to the drawing board.
After discussing it with the others, Swanson suggested if they could place one of those round metal holes in the front it would work better than a buttonhole.
Mike said the metal hole Swanson was talking about was called a grommet and it just so happened he had several left over from years of making signs.
Bloomquist went to the shed for the grommets and immediately had one placed squarely in the front of a mask. Later they would upgrade from metal grommets to plastic.
Mike and Mary’s daughter Chrystina, who is a medical worker, said the grommet hole had to be sealable or there was no point in wearing the mask. The answer was an elastic band that seals the hole when the straw is removed.
Mike bought a grommet machine for centering the hole perfectly and Mary has used invisible thread to attach the elastic band.
“We are fine-tuning them so they look more professional as we go,” Swanson said.
The final model of the mask was completed April 25 and a provisional patent was submitted May 8.
Swanson put out the word about the mask on her Facebook page and within 24 hours she sold 25 masks to friends from her hometown of Maple Grove, Minnesota. With mostly word of mouth, the four have sold more than 200 masks.
To offer greater marketing reach, a website was created where some of the 30 different fabric masks are featured for sale at $14.95 each.
“We think (that) as more mandates come along we could sell more,” Mary said.
Swanson said people are used to restaurants posting signs that read: “No shirt, No shoes, No service” and they shouldn’t be surprised to see new signs that add “No mask, No service.”
If demand ramps up beyond the capacity of the four to produce them, the plan is to turn to a local manufacturer with four professional seamstresses on staff. Mike said they are working on larger orders, including a local machining company that requires employees to wear a mask.
The entrepreneurs also are trying to interest local bars to feature the masks with the bar’s logo as a way to market and encourage patrons to drink responsibly and thereby also ensure the bars remain open without the threat of being closed by COVID-19.
Swanson said some beer drinkers have been reluctant to consider consuming their favorite beverage with a straw, but a future ad will feature a burly man taking his beer that way.
Beer with a straw might also look a little funny, but it’s safer with a Hole Hearted mask.
More information about Hole Hearted masks is available at www.holehearted.shop or at Facebook at “Hole Hearted Straw Hole Self-Sealing Drinking Masks.”
