If you were walking the bike/pedestrian path near the casino between Highway K and Round Lake School Road last Thursday, Oct. 15, you would have observed several, large, purple lawn signs.
One read in the upper left corner: “Gender Privilege. Treating the partner like a servant: acting like the ‘king or queen of the castle.’ Being the one to define the partner’s roles. Making false allegations.”
Just below gender privilege was another statement on coercion and threats that included, “Making and/or carrying out threats to do something to hurt the partner.”
The signs were posted for the Annual Domestic Violence Awareness Event organized by the staff of Oakwood Haven Domestic Violence/Sexual Assault Shelter.
Those who left from the start of the walk near the Sevenwinds Casino on Highway K would observe 40 signs over the next mile.
Some held disturbing photos: a crying baby with dark marks on his face, a small girl cowering near a folded belt or a scared elder woman with two bruised eyes.
The message on the first leg of the walk identified signs of domestic violence in its many different variations: physical, spiritual, emotional, psychological, verbal and sexual.
“A lot of people don’t realize they’ve been or are being abused,” said Lisa Kisch, sexual assault advocate, specialist. “It’s not just physical. It could be financial, spiritual or through a controlling co-dependent relationship, and there’s elder and partner abuse as well.”
The path provided the walkers contemplative space to consider what they’d read and seen, and then on the return portion of the walk, they were encouraged on the reverse side of the sign with messages of hope:
• “My sisters are warriors.”
• “I am in charge of how I feel and today I’m choosing happiness”
• “Stand with survivors.”
The walk is timely with the advent of COVID-19 pandemic and people confined to their homes with more social isolation and more reports of domestic violence.
“The whole point of this walk is to make you look and think,” Kisch said.
According the Center for Disease Control, one in four women and one in seven men will experience physical violence by their intimate partners in their life, and one in three women and one in six men experience sexual violence.
“It’s been around since Cain and Abel,” Kisch said referencing the familiar Biblical story of a jealous Cain who kills his brother.
Kisch said the event is meant to raise awareness of domestic violence but also to create public support for victims. She encourages people to get involved if they suspect domestic violence.
“If you suspect something, ask and then listen to what people are telling you,” she said, “and look at body language, which is often a good indicator of what’s going on with people.”
Anyone who reads the news knows those small acts of violence that occur in the living room or kitchen can result in dramatic headlines.
“Whole families can be wiped out because of domestic violence, because people don’t want to talk about it,” she said, “and people don’t want to ask questions.”
In a previous generation, a woman wearing sunglasses with black facial, bruised skin still visible wouldn’t necessarily have an understanding person ask her if there was anything wrong.
But in the last four decades there have been more people speaking out about domestic and sexual abuse, and there less tolerance for domestic violence, but still there is more work to do.
“It’s really important to do this because so many people go by and they really don’t understand what’s going on concerning domestic violence,” said Rose Barber, an advocate for victims for nearly four decades and the Oakwood Haven service coordinator.
Like Kirsch, Barber said awareness is important because some do not realize they are being violated as their whole lives have been nothing but a series of familial or relationship violence and they’ve come to expect nothing else.
Every time Barber meets someone who wants to change her life and stop the violence, she is encouraged.
“I think that some day her life isn’t going to be like this,” she said. “That’s my hope.”
Barber has been active in raising awareness since the 1980s when there was very little funding to help and society wasn’t punishing the perpetrators, some who were given a misdemeanor when a felony charge would have been more appropriate.
Barber has worked with women who have been decade-long relationships who are terrorized by a partner, but because they are invested with children and life they know, leaving the dysfunction is difficult and scary, even if it is the right thing to do.
And, she said, many who leave those long-term relationships are often not applauded for their courage as they should but but made to feel guilty for staying for so long before making that difficult, life-changing decision.
“They’re asked why didn’t they leave sooner,” Barber said. “They hear all the should: ‘You should have done this; you should have done that.’ We all make mistakes and we learn. They should be acknowledged for learning from their life.”
She added, “The wonderful thing about people is we can recreate our life and have hope.”
