A 34-year-old Minneapolis man was arrested for possession of multiple types of drugs, including cocaine and methamphetamine, following a traffic stop near the village of Stone Lake at 10:40 a.m. Friday, Jan. 24.
Arrested was James Quintin Anthony Griffin. He was in possession of 64 grams of heroin, 23 grams of methamphetamine, five grams of cocaine and marijuana when stopped for a traffic violation by a Sawyer County sheriff’s deputy.
Griffin’s bond was set at $100,000 cash and he is being held in jail pending the filing of charges.
Sawyer County Sheriff Doug Mrotek said the tan Chevrolet Blazer Griffin was driving was stopped because he was not wearing his seat belt. While the deputy completed the seat belt violation citation, another deputy arrived and used his canine partner, Trace, who alerted to the presence of drugs inside the vehicle. A search was conducted and a small amount of marijuana was found in the vehicle.
Griffin was cited for possession of THC and was transported to the Sawyer County Jail. Once inside the jail, prior to the booking process, a baseball-sized quantity of substance was found on his person. It was vacuum-wrapped and field tests later determined it to be 64.1 grams of heroin, 23.9 grams of methamphetamine, 5 grams of cocaine and additional marijuana.
Griffin is being held in the Sawyer County Jail pending filing of formal charges and a court appearance. Preliminary charges include possession of heroin, meth and cocaine with intent to distribute, possession of THC and possession of a controlled substance in a secured correctional facility.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.