95 years ago
Jan. 6, 1927: Northwestern Wisconsin, the territory comprising Rusk, Price, Barron, Burnett, Washburn, Douglas, Sawyer, Ashland and Bayfield, a territory containing thousands of beautiful lakes and but little developed for recreational purposes until the past three or four years, has shown for 1926 the most phenomenal and astonishing record of lake land sales. The record of actual sales shows that this particular region is just entering a most remarkable phase of development and at the rate people are seeking out recreational places in these counties, means for 1927 the investment of many millions of dollars in this section.
75 years ago
Jan. 2, 1947: Soren Jensen Uhrenholdt passed away at his farm home near Seeley on Thursday morning, December 19, 1946, from the effects of an anemic condition and the infirmities of old age. He attained the age of 89 years and four months, and was active in both mind and body until about a year ago when he was stricken with a severe attack of the flu, which required hospitalization for a period of six weeks in the Ashland General hospital. He returned home in mid-January, 1946 and since that time he had been at the farm home and periodically confined to his bed. Fortunately he suffered very little pain and was conscious to the last.
The Sawyer County Tavern League has long planned the purchase of an iron lung to combat the dreaded polio which has invaded and taken the lives of our loved ones in the past few years.
60 years ago
Dec. 14, 1961: With energy that belied their ages, residents eagerly attacked drifts of snow with shovels Tuesday morning in the Hayward area as the fringe of a snowstorm that whirled across the Western Plains touched the area. For them, it was the first real snow fall since 1959. According to the U.S. Weather Bureau in Duluth, the storm which is heading in a northeasterly direction from the Dakotas, would dump up to an additional 4-7 inches in northern Wisconsin. Up to Tuesday morning, snow on the ground measured up to 10 inches in some areas.
Showing at the Park Theatre in Hayward this week was “College Confidential” and “Breakfast at Tiffany’s.”
50 years ago
Jan. 6, 1972: A new four season family homesite development in the Cable, Telemark area was announced Tuesday by Jeff DeGayner, president of DeGaryner & Company Inc. of Cable. To be called Wilde River, the 960 acre area is located 17 miles North of Hayward and approximately 3 miles East of Cable, near the Mt. Telemark ski area.
One local resident received a special Christmas present this year – an RCA color portable television set as the grand prize in a drawing by Lynn Television and Ch. 5. Winner of the set, which was given to a subscriber of the firm’s Cable-TV service, was Robert Swanson, Hayward.
40 years ago
Dec. 30, 1981: Two former Sawyer County deputy sheriffs have pleaded guilty in federal court in Madison to charges relating to burglaries in the Spider Lake area nearly five years ago, and a third former Sawyer County Sheriff Department employee is in custody awaiting his appearance before a federal grand jury for his alleged involvement in the case. Former Chief Deputy of Sawyer County Richard Odegaard, 37, pleaded guilty Tuesday, Dec. 22 in a plea agreement with government authorities to federal conspiracy charges connected to a series of burglaries of summer homes on Spider Lake in 1977. On Wednesday, Michael P. Szula, 46, Winter, a deputy in the Sawyer County Sheriff’s Department, was found guilty by Federal Judge Barbara Crabb of falsely searing to an FBI agent investigating an alleged attempt to frame others for the burglaries. Also linked to the case is James Nikodem, 50, a former Sawyer County patrolman who, as of Monday, remained in federal custody in Illinois in lieu of $15,000 cash bond awaiting his arraignment in federal court on perjury charges connected to the case.
Housing in private homes and resorts for the upcoming American Birkebeiner ski race February 26 is still needed, according to race officials at the Telemark Ski Area about 6-7,000 skiers from around the world are expected, along with a heavy influx of spectators.
